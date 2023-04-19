Why are dates worth adding to your diet: 6 health benefits to know about

Dates - a fruit of the date palm tree - are a nutritious and tasty fruit widely consumed all around the globe. They're known for their high iron and potassium content, making them an excellent addition to a healthy diet.

While dates have always been popular as winter food, there's no scientific evidence to support this claim. That means, contrary to what many people think, dates can be consumed in the summer, too, for their amazing health benefits.

In this article, we discuss some of the top health benefits of consuming dates and whether they're safe for diabetics.

Benefits of having dates: Why add them to your diet?

Here are six benefits of this healthy fruit:

#1 Nutritious

They are highly nutritious. (Photo via Pexels/Konevi)

Dates are packed with several essential vitamins and minerals, making them healthy and wholesome for consumption.

Despite their high-calorie content, dates boast beneficial nutrients and a good number of antioxidants. These include fiber, protein, magnesium, potassium, manganese, iron, vitamin B6 and copper.

#2 Help with healthy bowel movements

The high fiber content in this nutritious fruit can be very beneficial for people with stomach problems. In fact, studies have shown that consuming it regularly for at least a week may help with regular and healthy bowel movements.

#3 Beneficial for brain

These healthy and delicious fruits are known for their brain health-improving properties. Studies suggest that they can be helpful for reducing inflammatory markers in the brain, including interleukin 6, which is linked to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

The brain-boosting properties are attributed to their antioxidant content, which is known to help with lowering inflammation.

#4 Promote bone health

Dates contain powerful minerals like calcium, magnesium and phosphorous, all of which are popular for their bone health-promoting properties.

They can be an important addition to your diet if you have any kind of bone problems. In fact, studies suggest that consuming dates can help prevent bone-related diseases like osteoporosis.

#5 Beneficial for skin

Prevents signs of early aging (Photo via Pexels/Jenna Hamra)

Another great benefit of consuming these nutritious fruits is their ability to improve skin health.

Dates are loaded with vitamin D and vitamin C, which can improve skin elasticity and ensure that it gets all the nourishment it requires to stay healthy and glowing. The essential nutrients in this healthy fruit also help prevent early signs of aging by keeping wrinkles and fine lines at bay.

#6 Natural sweetener

The best thing about these fruits is that they're a natural sweetener, which makes them a healthier and safer substitute for sugar in recipes.

One of the best ways to use dates in place of white sugar is to make a paste and add it to your favorite dessert to get an amazing caramel-like flavor.

Are dates safe for type 2 diabetes?

Add them with other sources of fat and protein. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Tarazevich)

Dates are commonly enjoyed in their dried form and offer a good amount of vitamins, minerals and other benefits. However, due to their high carb content and natural sweetness, type 2 diabetes patients may wonder whether this superfood is safe to consume.

Well, the answer is yes. Dates are safe for people with diabetes. Studies suggest that having this fruit does not have any effect on cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and bodyweight if it's consumed in moderation.

It's believed that the high fiber content in dates may help the body absorb carbs slowly, which may reduce chance of blood sugar spikes. Experts recommend consuming this fruit with other sources of fat and protein, as that may help slow digestion and manage blood sugar level, too.

Those with diabetes, though, should speak with their doctor before consuming it to determine the right dosage.

