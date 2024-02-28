If you’re eating oranges for breakfast or consuming them as juice, you are providing your body with all the nutrition it needs to start the day, as oranges are a low-calorie and high-nutrition fruit choice.

Oranges are a storehouse of vitamin C, which can boost our immune system. Other than that, this citrus fruit is also rich in potassium, folate, and thiamine, which are important minerals for the body. Whether you’re eating this fruit in the morning, evening, or night, they are always beneficial for you. However, it is always better to start your day with a glass of orange juice or some slices of the fruit.

Why is eating oranges for breakfast beneficial?

Oranges are rich in Vitamin C (Image by Sheraz Shaikh/Unsplash)

By eating this fruit or any other that is citrusy in nature, you get the most out of it when you combine it with other foods for breakfast. When you eat oranges for breakfast, your body absorbs all the vitamins, fibers, and minerals, and uses the vitamin C and the flavonoids in this fruit to fight cancer and any kind of inflammation or disease, and all this happens very smoothly in your stomach.

When you are full after a meal, it is better to avoid oranges because they have naturally high acidity and can make you suffer from gas or acid and worsen the condition. Therefore, it is better to wait till you feel hungry again, or just eat oranges for breakfast along with other foods.

However, do not eat them on an empty stomach as oranges contain acid, which can cause bloating, gas, or other complications.

What are the other benefits of eating oranges for breakfast?

Having oranges for breakfast can boost your overall health (Image by Lulucmy/Unsplash)

1. Regulates blood pressure

Potassium is an essential mineral that maintains our heartbeat and also our muscle function. Therefore, having oranges for breakfast can provide your body with this mineral and lower blood pressure, helping you maintain proper BP levels as they are low in sodium and high in potassium. This helps our blood vessels to relax.

2. Good skin

Oranges are a storehouse of vitamin C, and eating oranges for breakfast can boost collagen production, improve skin health, and strengthen the skin too. It can even slow down aging and help with the quick healing of wounds

3. Get rid of diabetes

Orange for breakfast can improve your body’s response to insulin, thereby decreasing the chances of you getting type 2 diabetes. Also, this citrus fruit being rich in fiber can help you stay fuller for longer periods and control your hunger pangs, which will reduce obesity by making you eat less.

4. Aids in pregnancy

Pregnant women can have oranges as it will help with the baby’s brain development, improve their immunity, and provide them with nutrients too. The tangy taste of oranges can also help deal with nausea and morning sickness, which are very common symptoms before giving birth.

Orange vs orange juice

Should you have whole orange or orange juice (Image by Mateusz Feliksik/Unsplash)

Eating oranges is more beneficial than drinking its juice because when a fruit is consumed as liquid, the fiber is stripped off and the juice also contains a lot of sugar.

Therefore, you should consider peeling it with your own hands, enjoying the smell of it, and then eating it piece by piece, to enjoy the complete benefits.

Do not eat them in excess or on an empty stomach as it can affect your digestion and lead to stomach cramps and other complications because of high fiber content. Moderation is always the key.