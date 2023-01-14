Why Have I got Metallic Taste In Mouth? How to get rid of it

Metallic taste in mouth is a relatively frequent occurrence. Medically referred to as dysgeusia, it is typically not connected to major health issues (except in some cases).

It can occur after consuming some fish or other strong-flavored meals, such as onions or garlic. You might have a problem if you experience a persistent metallic, sour, or bitter taste on your tongue. Typically, the flavors of food have no impact on this experience.

Contrarily, it might have the reverse effect and ruin the flavor of even your favorite foods. Such a shift in taste perception may cause someone to put off eating, which frequently results in malnutrition.

Causes of Metallic Taste in Mouth

You will be better equipped to treat or manage taste buds or flavor changes if you are aware of their underlying causes. Additionally, they'll let you know when it's time to visit your dentist or doctor by giving you warning indicators.

Here are some common causes of a metallic taste in mouth.

#1 Poor oral hygiene

Blood has a metallic flavor. Additionally, bleeding gums are more likely to occur when you brush and floss, especially if you have gum disease or poor oral health conditions like severe gingivitis.

Since healthy gums don’t bleed, the metallic taste in mouth may be due to poor oral hygiene. So, if you only brush or floss occasionally, you run a very high danger of getting blood in your mouth when you're on those sporadic oral hygiene kicks.

#2 Upper respiratory allergy

An unpleasant or metallic taste in mouth may result from congestion and mucus brought on by respiratory diseases. In this scenario, the tongue will taste like mucus from the nose and throat. These sinus issues can range from ordinary colds to middle-ear infections and nasal polyps.

#3 Too much or too little zinc in the diet

A zinc deficiency may be the root of the sudden metallic taste in mouth. This could impede cell regeneration and alter taste. However, individuals who consume excessive amounts of zinc through supplements may develop dysgeusia, or that annoying metallic taste, as well as nausea and abdominal discomfort.

Check out zinc-rich foods to add to your diet.

#4 Liver or kidney disease

Even if it's uncommon, liver or renal dysfunction can give you a metallic taste in mouth. The body accumulates substances as a result of these situations. These substances discharge into the saliva and impart a metallic flavor.

For instance, people with severe kidney disease will have excessive salivary ammonia production, which will leave them with a metallic aftertaste.

How to Get Rid of Metallic Taste in Mouth

Metallic taste in mouth is unpleasant. Here are some ways to get rid of it:

#1 Avoid using metallic utensils

When eating, try to avoid using metal silverware. Metal forks, spoons, and stainless steel bottles can all accentuate the metallic flavor.

#2 Pay attention to the foods you choose

Eat fewer meals that might have a metallic or bitter flavor. Red meat, coffee, and tea are a few examples. Select foods like chicken, fish, dairy products, and eggs that are high in protein and have a mild flavor.

#3 Proper oral care

Maintaining appropriate hygiene practices is crucial while coping with taste issues. Use mouthwash, brush your teeth frequently, and don't forget to floss.

Other Ways to Avoid Metallic Taste

You can lessen your likelihood of having a metallic taste in your mouth by doing the following:

Drink enough water or chew on some ice.

Before eating, rinse your mouth with baking soda and warm water to neutralize the acid.

Avoid or give up smoking

The most crucial action you can take is to discuss finding the reason for the issue with your doctor. Long-term treatment is provided by figuring out why you have taste alterations and, if possible, treating that problem as opposed to concealing symptoms.

