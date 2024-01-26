Why is healing from a breakup important? Ways that can help you move forward

Healing from a breakup is challenging and can bring complex emotions. This can be especially difficult if we feel that we are going to make it to the end with the other person. Our partner often influences who we become and what our identity is. However, this changes when, one day, you decide to step away from that relationship. Healing from a breakup is important because it is essential to moving forward to the next chapter in our lives.

The word 'move on' is often used by our friends and family members to get away from a past romantic relationship. While it makes sense to move on, people who have experienced heartbreak know that it's not so simple. Rather, mental health professionals suggest that you move forward with this relationship. This means that you process your experience and integrate it into your life.

Why is healing from a breakup important?

Healing from a relationship breakup is not only important but also necessary for you to regain control of your life. A breakup is the loss of someone in your life, your identity, and your experiences with your partner. It is important to process this loss, as unfinished business can impact our emotional health. It becomes essential to neatly compartmentalize our experiences and store them in our memory box.

Most of us experience intense sadness and anger after a breakup. We can experience this for another person or ourselves. In a way, a lot of us go through the five stages of grief after a breakup. Yes, grief is not just associated with someone's death but also with a breakup.

While some of us can manage the experience of a breakup on our own, others may need the assistance of a mental health professional.

Is there a best way to get over heartbreak?

There isn't a single, best way to heal from a breakup. It is important to take your own time to heal and process this loss. Here are some ways of healing from a breakup:

Take time to mourn and be in your feelings. There isn't a stipulated period for which you have to grieve; take as much time as you want. Identify and reintegrate the things that were initially triggering for you. It is natural for you to avoid certain triggers that remind you of your ex. However, don't limit your life experiences due to this relationship. Seek advice from a professional if needed. There is no shame in asking for help when you need it the most. Try to think of your responsibility and your part in the breakup. Is there something in our behavior or set of expectations that contributed to the downfall? By doing this, you stay clear of the blame game and move forward without feeling resentful.

Since the journey after your breakup can be isolating, it is important to remain in touch with your significant others. While the space left by your ex-partner can take time to fill, try to remain connected to your loved ones. In the process, try to forgive yourself and your partner. This journey is easier said than done; however, healing from a breakup is possible. Try to think of what you have control over and move forward with the relationship.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.