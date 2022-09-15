Why LeBron James Meditates Before Every NBA Game?

NBA superstar LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, attributes a significant portion of his success and longevity to the effort he puts into his mental health and fitness. The practice of meditation is a significant component of his health and workout routine, which he has highlighted many times.

James, who is about to play his 20th season in the NBA, has said that meditation helped him overcome challenges of life in the 2020 NBA bubble, especially staying away from his family for long.

One essential element of the 37-year-old's success and longevity is his dedication to his health and fitness.

He has spoken frequently about the benefits of meditation, particularly how it helped him get through the NBA bubble during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic-affected season.

“Meditating helps a lot for me personally by taking a lot of deep breaths, closing my eyes and just centering myself and listening to my inner self... That definitely is something that keeps me sane in the bubble,” said James.

LeBron James Meditated Before Utah Jazz Game

During a game between the Lakers and Utah Jazz earlier this year, LeBron James put up 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists. Against a very dangerous opponent, King unleashed his full force, guiding the Lakers to the promised land.

While the officials were reviewing a Jazz challenge with a minute left, James was seen meditating on the Lakers bench. He closed his eyes and practiced deep breathing to calm himself, which was recorded by television cameras.

In general, meditation helps you focus on the present moment and lessen distractions.

In terms of physiology, meditation shifts the neural system downward into the parasympathetic nervous system, also called psns or 'rest and digest mode', from a sympathetic state, known as the sympathetic nervous system, which is the fight or flight mode.

From a neuroanatomical perspective, meditation helps engage the prefrontal cortex, or pfc, which is the executive decision-making centre, by inhibiting or reducing activation of the amygdala and limbic system, which causes anxiety and emotional responses.

LeBron James has long emphasized the benefits of maintaining mental fitness to guarantee top performance on the court, so it made sense for him to rely on meditation in the bubble.

Takeaway

In recent years, meditation has become very popular and is now widely used. While many of us are new to this practice, meditation has been a key factor in the success of many elite athletes and prominent figures in society.

LeBron James is just a small sample of the countless and ever-growing number of famous people who regularly practice meditation.

The NBA legend is a well-known practitioner of meditation and is the newest spokesperson for the Calm meditation app. James has embraced meditation like many athletes, as it offers numerous benefits both on and off the court. That includes rational decision-making, cognitive functioning, and ability to perform and persevere under stress.

