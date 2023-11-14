Why reheating tea shouldn't be an option

Reheating tea is one way to drink your beverage if you don't have time to make a new one. However, doing so may result in the loss of most of its taste, nutritional benefits and scent.

In South Asian countries like India, tea is among the most popular hot beverages. Almost every other individual consumes tea at least twice every day.

You make some tea and leave it unsupervised for a while. Do you throw away your unused leftover tea, or should you properly reheat and enjoy it? Some people also prepare tea ahead of time and reheat it for later use. However, as many studies have shown, warming tea can be dangerous.

Is reheating tea bad for you?

Tea is made with many ingredients, like milk, sugar and tea leaves, which, if left unattended for a long time, can cause many health issues, so it's strongly discouraged.

Some negative side effects of drinking reheated tea are:

1) Worsens the taste

Reheated tea can have a detrimental effect on its taste apart from causing it to lose nutritional characteristics and become polluted.

Tannins are polyphenols that contribute to the colour and taste of tea. When we leave brewed tea in a saucepan for an extended period and reheat it later, the leaves release excess tannins, making the tea bitter. It may not be appealing to those who do not enjoy strong-flavoured teas.

2) Could lead to illness

Reheated tea can be unhealthy, as all of the minerals and beneficial components leave when we heat it again, making drinking it dangerous.

If you do not stop reheating tea, your health may suffer, and problems like diarrhoea, cramps, inflammation, nausea and significant digestive disorders may occur regularly. That could seriously harm your health in the long run.

3) Bacterial growth

Bacteria multiply rapidly in tea, especially milk tea, from 41 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reheating tea will not remove them, so milk tea may have an unpleasant, gritty texture. If mould grows in your tea, the situation could become dangerous.

Can tea be reheated safely?

Although reheating tea is not recommended, there's a way to do so safely for those who must.

1) You can reheat it for up to 15 minutes after cooking it because it may not have been hazardous yet.

2) If you're using a stove, simply heat it till it reaches the right temperature; you may let it simmer for a few minutes, but don't let it boil.

3) Instead of reheating, there are other options that may be healthier than drinking reheated tea. All types of brewed beverages can be used to make ice tea drinks.

4) Reheating teas, especially the green tea drink, in the microwave is not suggested. It's harmful, as it degrades the nutritious elements of tea and affects its flavours.

Reheating tea may not be the best idea. The reheating procedure can be performed on bare teas or leaves that have been left stranded for some time. However, it will damage the beverage's nutritional benefits and flavours.

Finally, whenever feasible, drink your tea fresh. If you must reheat it, do it gently and quickly. Remember that the ideal cup of tea is usually the one that you like drinking the most. So, make a cup of your favourite beverage and enjoy the moment.