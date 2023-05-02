Why seated hammer curls should be part of your workout routine?

Are you looking for a new exercise to add to your arm workout routine? Look no further than seated hammer curls.

This exercise is a great way to target the biceps and forearms, helping tone and strengthen the muscles.

What are seated hammer curls?

This exercise is a variation of the traditional bicep curl. (Image via Youtube/Broser Built)

Seated hammer curls are a type of dumbbell curl that focuses on the biceps and forearms.

Unlike traditional bicep curls, which involve rotating the dumbbell as you lift it, hammer curls require you to grip the dumbbell like a hammer and lift it straight up towards your shoulder.

This movement targets the brachialis muscle, which sits underneath the biceps, helping give the arms a more defined look.

Why should you do seated hammer curls?

Strengthen your arms - Seated curls are an effective way to strengthen the biceps and forearms. By working the muscles, you can improve grip strength and make daily tasks like carrying groceries or lifting objects easier.

Prevent imbalance - Many people focus too much on the biceps and neglect their forearms, which can create muscle imbalance. Hammer curls help target both muscle groups, helping you achieve a more balanced and symmetrical look.

Versatility - It can be done with a variety of weights, making them a versatile exercise that can be adjusted to meet your fitness level.

How to perform this exercise?

Sit on a bench or chair with your back straight and feet flat on the ground.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing each other and elbows at your sides.

Slowly lift the dumbbells towards your shoulders, keeping the elbows close to your sides.

Pause at the top of the movement, squeezing the biceps and forearms.

Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Tips for performing seated hammer curl

Keep your back straight and abs engaged throughout the exercise to avoid straining your lower back.

Avoid swinging your arms or using momentum to lift the dumbbells. That can reduce the effectiveness of the exercise and increase risk of injury.

Start with a lighter weight, and focus on form before increasing the weight.

Incorporating seated hammer curl in your workout routine

Seated curls are suitable for all fitness levels. (Image via Freepik)

They can be done as part of your arm workout or on their own. Aim to perform 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps, resting for 30-60 seconds between sets. Make sure to incorporate other exercises that target the biceps and forearms to create a well-rounded workout.

Seated hammer curls are a great exercise to add to your arm workout routine. They help strengthen the biceps and forearms, prevent muscle imbalance and are versatile enough to adjust to your fitness level.

Remember to focus on form, and incorporate other exercises that target these muscle groups to achieve the best results.

