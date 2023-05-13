Why Wall Angels Should Be a Part of Your Daily Exercise Routine

Wall angels, and their modifications, can improve your posture, inevitably lowering the incidence of posture-related neck pain and strain whether you are a seasoned athlete or a couch potato.

They're a great complement to any daily training program because they work to increase upper body mobility, posture, and strength. The advantages of wall angels, their execution, and the muscles used will all be covered in this article.

How to perform wall angels exercise correctly

The wall angel is a quick exercise to widen your shoulders and tone your back's postural muscles. Additionally, it will aid in enhancing chest and front shoulder mobility, normalizing upper back muscle pattern activation, shoulder rotation, and scapular mobility.

This exercise helps in correcting posture. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Here’s how to perform this exercise:

Place your feet hip-width apart and lean against a wall.

Your elbows should be bent to a 90-degree angle as you raise your arms out to the sides so they are parallel to the floor.

Keep your arms pressed up against the wall as you slowly raise them until they are fully stretched.

Return your arms to their starting position gradually while keeping your touch with the wall.

Aim to always keep your back and shoulders in touch with the wall as you perform 10 to 15 repetitions.

Muscles worked by wall angels

Although it appears straightforward, this exercise is actually quite challenging. Read on to know which muscles are targeted:

Deltoids: Wall angels exercise your shoulders' deltoid muscles, which are in charge of lifting and turning your arms.

Rotator cuff muscles: These little muscles around the shoulder joint support the shoulder and guard against harm.

Trapezius Muscles: When performing wall angles, the trapezius muscles in the upper back are engaged, which helps to straighten the shoulders and stabilize the shoulder blades.

It works your shoulder muscles as well as neck muscles. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Rhomboid Muscles: The rhomboid muscles in the upper back are in charge of pulling back the shoulder blades and maintaining a straight posture for the shoulders.

Benefits offered by wall angels

This upper-body mobility exercise improves spinal alignment while strengthening your back, neck, and shoulders.

Do your neck or back feel stiff and sore? Wall angels are a deep and dynamic stretch for your spine that can help you relieve tension in your upper back. Although your back is the main objective of this stretch, your neck, and shoulders will also benefit from it.

Angel wall exercise enhances upper body mobility. (Image via Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto)

Here is a list of benefits offered:

1) Enhances Upper Body Mobility

This exercise aids in extending your neck's, upper back's, and shoulders' range of motion. This can help those who sit for long periods of time because it can offset the harmful consequences of poor posture.

2) Promotes Correct Posture

This exercise helps to maintain appropriate spinal alignment by keeping your back and shoulders in contact with the wall. This lowers the risk of developing rounded shoulders or a stooped back.

3) Strengthens the upper body

They exercise the trapezius, rotator cuff, and deltoid muscles in the shoulders, upper back, and arms. This may aid in increasing your strength and stamina in these areas.

Neck pain is relieved by angel wall exercise. (Image via Unsplash/ Louis Hansel)

4) Reduces Neck and Shoulder Pain

Wall angels' greater strength and mobility help lessen strain and pain in the neck and shoulders.

In conclusion, wall angels are a quick and efficient workout that can improve the flexibility, strength, and posture of your upper body. This exercise can help you increase your general well-being and lower your risk of getting neck and shoulder problems. Include them in your daily exercise regimen for better results. Try them out for yourself to experience the difference!

