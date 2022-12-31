Why You Must Do Chest-Supported Dumbbell Row Exercise

The chest-supported dumbbell row is a necessary variation of the classic dumbbell row. While it's still one of the best back exercises, you might have trouble doing it right and seeing results. If you're looking for easy ways to build endurance through your arms and shoulders, the chest-supported dumbbell row can supply the resistance you need.

What Is a Chest-Supported Dumbbell Row?

Rowing is a compound exercise involving many different joints, ranging from the ankles to the shoulders. Because of this wide range of motion, many different muscles are recruited. As a result, rowing is an excellent way to develop upper-body strength and endurance.

Helps in building a strong and defined back. (Image via Pexels / Julia Larson)

While the bent-over row is an effective exercise for building your back, it can also be tough on your back. Finding the right balance between working your muscles and not overstressing your body is important. Because of this, a chest-supported dumbbell row is a great option—it allows you to build muscle in your back without putting undue stress on other parts of your body.

Benefits of Chest-Supported Dumbbell Row Exercise

The bent-over row may be the most well-known rowing exercise. It's excellent for building the back muscles, but—as with all rowing exercises—you need to work your core and legs too. Bent-over rows can be hard on your lower back if you're not careful. Make sure to hinge at the hips and keep your back flat as you pull the weights up towards your hips.

Works on your core and upper back muscles. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

When you lean against a bench while doing dumbbell rows, it changes the angle of your body and makes it easier to focus on your upper back. Doing this also helps you avoid using your lower back muscles or other body parts to support weight, which can lead to injury.

Chest-supported row is an exercise that allows you to train with heavier weight, helping you build strength. It also helps improve your posture by strengthening your back and shoulder muscles.

Muscles Worked By Chest-Supported Dumbbell Row

The chest-supported row exercise works the latissimus dorsi, trapezius, rhomboids, and biceps. This is essentially all the major muscle groups in your back and arms.

How Do You Perform the Chest-Supported Dumbbell Row?

Maintaining a proper form is crucial while performing this exercise. (Image via Pexels / Karen Irala)

A great exercise to build strength and size is the chest-supported row. Perform four sets of 5-8 reps using heavy dumbbells, and you can also train unilaterally, working one side at a time.

At the top of the movement, your hands should be aligned with your hips. Rest your chest on the bench and keep your neck and spine aligned. Make sure your face is above the bench and not smushed into it.

Place an incline bench in front of you and lie across the bench with your chest facing upward, keeping your feet flat on the floor to keep your body straight.

Hold dumbbells in each hand and lift them up so that they form a 90-degree angle with your arms.

Pause a moment and squeeze your shoulder blades together before slowly lowering the weights back to their original position.

Wrapping Up

Even your smaller muscle groups deserve to train with heavier loads, and a chest-supported dumbbell row is an efficient way to load them. It will also allow you to take some of the guesswork out of your pulling movements.

Whether you're a powerlifter or a bodybuilder, adding an inclined chest-supported dumbbell row variation to your repertoire of back exercises will help you train with better form and greater results. Next time you head for a new PR on the bench press, bring the Chest-Supported Dumbbell Row along for the ride.

