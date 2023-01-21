Why You Should Start Doing Flexibility Exercises & Stretches Everyday

There are several flexibility exercises that you can easily incorporate into your routine for a multitude of health benefits. Flexibility and stretching tend to be one of the crucial factors of your fitness that will help in alleviating tightness from the body, reducing stress in the muscles, helping with the body ache, and enhancing the overall posture of your body.

In this article, we will discuss why you should start doing flexibility exercises and stretches every day along with the benefits that you can gain from stretching after a workout.

Stretching Routine

Here are some of the reasons why you should start doing flexibility exercises and stretches every day:

1. Improve your Range of Motion

Stretching and moving your muscles will help in improving your range of motion with increased freedom of movement of your muscles. The effective flexibility exercises routine will also help in reducing the risk of muscle injury as well as preparing your muscles for greater gains.

2. Better Performance in Physical Activities

An effective stretching routine will also help in preparing your muscles for physical activities. It will help in boosting your athletic performance. The increased blood flow, better posture, and greater range of motion will also contribute towards better performance in physical activities.

3. Improved Blood Flow to Your Muscles

Regularly doing flexible exercises and stretching routines will also help in boosting the blood circulation of your body and increasing the blood flow to your muscles. This will help in reducing muscle soreness as well as shortening your recovery time.

4. Better Posture

Stretching and flexiblity exercises will help in improving the posture of your body. A sedentary lifestyle, muscle imbalance, and prolonged sitting can cause poor posture in your body. This poor posture in your body tends to increase the likelihood of strained muscles in your back. Stretching your muscles will also help in healing the strained back muscles.

A regular stretching routine will also help in promoting better alignment of your body.

5. Increased Stress Relief

Flexibility exercises into your daily routine will help in relieving muscle tightness by stretching your body. Your muscles can tighten because of the emotional and physical stress and stretching your body will help in alleviating the tightness. The areas of your body where tension or stress gets accumulated include the upper back, shoulders, and neck.

Morning Stretch Routine

A dynamic morning stretch routine will also provide several advantages to your body that include greater mobility of your body, prevention of your injury, boosting energy levels at the beginning of the day, enhancing blood flow to your body, relieving any tension from your body to the night before, and boosting blood flow.

Stretching the night before will also help in relaxing your muscles and enabling your body to get a better night’s sleep.

There are several simple stretches that you can incorporate into your morning stretch routine, including spinal twists, neck stretches, cobra stretches, standing quad stretches, knee-to-chest, and more.

Stretching after Workout

Flexibility exercises and stretching after a workout will also provide your body with an extensive list of advantages. The benefits of stretching after a workout include:

Elimination of lactic acid makes your muscles tired and achy. Stretching will help in the elimination of this acid and reduce muscle soreness.

Gradual relaxation with a stretching routine is beneficial for both your mind and body.

Muscles that become tight after working out and loosening the muscles while stretching will also help in the risks that are associated with a muscle injury.

It is extremely important to stretch for a few minutes after exercising and let your body go into relaxation mode gradually rather than suddenly.

The above article discusses the importance of incorporating stretching and flexibility exercises into your daily routine. There are several simple stretches that you can easily include in the routine and they do not require any kind of equipment.

