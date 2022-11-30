Why You Should be Using Mula Bandha in Your Yoga Practice?

The root lock, also known as mula bandha, is a crucial yoga pose that's frequently hidden behind yoga instruction books. The root of a plant or tree is described by the Sanskrit word 'mula'. Similar to English, the word 'root' can also refer to the foot or base of an object or the source of a thing (the root of the problem).

Bandha means to join or link together. In this context, bandha is referred to as a bridge that spans a river.

Mula Bandha gives continuity after breathing exercises are over, and meditation starts. It goes with both pranayama and meditation.

Step-by-step Guide for Mula Bandha

Here are the steps to follow:

Sit on a yoga mat. Apply light pressure to the pelvic floor using the heel of your left foot.

As you start to exhale, take a long, deep breath, and clench your pelvic floor. To begin, you can contract your butt to better regulate the pelvic diaphragm muscles.

While exhaling, hold it, or make the muscle contraction stronger.

While performing the mula bandha, focus your attention on the muladhara chakra (spiritual) or the pelvic floor muscles (physical).

Return to the starting position after relaxing the muscles.

What is the Purpose of Mula Bandha?

The colon and lower abdominal region are lifted and compressed by the mula bandha. By doing so, a strong base is established beneath the breath, providing a platform from which it's possible to adjust the pressure inside the torso and enable movement.

When the bandha is used correctly, the body becomes lighter and more fluid, making it less earthbound and mobile.

In ashtanga, the mula bandha is stimulated continuously to support standing poses, stimulate deep core strength, and aid in creating lightness in the numerous forward and backward jumps. It tones the muscles surrounding the pelvic organs and the entire pelvic floor region.

Check out the best ashtanga yoga poses for weight loss.

Benefits of Mula Bandha

You will be astonished by the variety of benefits mula bandha entails when you add it to your yoga routine. It improves ability to focus and raises concentration level. Additionally, it assists in containing the calming energy in the perineum.

It can control irregular menstrual cycles and slow down breathing. It can also lower heart rate and blood pressure. Additionally, reducing sympathetic arousal and enhancing digestion are beneficial. The urogenital system can work properly when you hold a powerful mula bandha.

The mula bandha exercise is more important for yogis. The root chakra's downward-moving energy can be redirected and the heart chakra's upward-directed energy rerouted.

You can guide the root chakra's downward-moving energy and the heart chakra's upward-moving energy through this technique. These energies are claimed to be reversed and united by this method. This internal connection causes awareness to grow.

The core can also be strengthened by channeling mula bandha. That makes it easier to maintain composure and equilibrium throughout the day. When the body is balanced, injuries can be prevented.

The mula banda promotes internal health. It safeguards the internal organs and supports and eases pelvic floor tension. Additionally, it can hasten recovery from childbirth.

The intestine and pelvic organs can be cleansed with this practice. You will feel revived and rejuvenated after doing that. The uterus, small intestine, and rectum can also work better.

Read about safe and effective exercises for pregnant women.

Cons of Practicing Mula Bandha

While mula bandha is a crucial component of yoga that shouldn't be eliminated, it's not always beneficial for everyone. It can be harmful if you have irregular bowel movements or menstrual cycles, as it halts the downward flow of energy.

Mula Bandha practice should also be limited if you have a tendency to be 'ungrounded' and 'spacey'. You should prioritize grounding and embodiment first.

Poll : 0 votes