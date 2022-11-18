Ashtanga yoga is a highly beneficial practice that involves a sequence of certain advanced yoga poses performed by synchronizing movement and breath. A modern form of traditional yoga practice, Ashtanga yoga involves flexibility and discipline while making for a sweaty and vigorous exercise session.

The best part – Ashtanga yoga can help in weight loss too. In this yoga form, the poses target some of the major fat-accumulating areas in the body, such as the abdomen, thigh, and waist.

As the poses include a full body workout, practicing Ashtanga yoga regularly is considered a safe and effective way to reduce a significant amount of weight. These intense poses improve flexibility, endurance, and strength while promoting a fit and active physique.

So, are you ready to give it a try? To help you get started, we’ve compiled a few of the best Ashtanga yoga poses that are considered the most effective for weight loss.

Ashtanga yoga poses for weight loss

Here’s a look at five top Ashtanga yoga asanas to make your fat burn:

1) Locust pose (Salabhasana)

To do the locust pose:

Lie down on your stomach, and position your arms on the sides, with your palms facing the floor. Extend your legs straight out, with the tops of your feet on the floor.

Move your chin to the floor, and open your chest by rolling your shoulders down and back. Slowly lift your chest, arms, and head off the floor while keeping your arms behind you.

Lift your knees off the floor, and press the top of your feet firmly into the floor. Keep your gaze in front of you to keep your neck stable.

Maintain this position for a few breaths, and release. Repeat.

2) Bridge pose (Setu Bandhanasana)

To do the bridge pose:

Lie straight on your back, and position your feet flat on the floor.

Keep your knees bent and pointed towards the ceiling. Position your arms alongside your body with your palms facing up.

Slowly lift your pelvis off the floor up to your knee level, with your upper body pressed on the floor.

Hold the position for five breaths, and slowly bring your body back to the starting position.

Repeat.

3) Half spinal twist pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

To do the half spinal twist pose:

Sit up tall on the floor. Position your hands behind you for support, and extend your legs straight out in the front.

Bend your left knee, and place your left foot on the outside of your right knee.

Straighten your torso, and slowly twist your upper body towards your left.

Hug your left knee with your right arm, or simply place your right upper arm outside your left knee.

Breathe easily, and lift through your sternum. Twist gently as you exhal,e and keep your upper back stable and wide.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the movement on the other side using the opposite arm and leg.

4) Frog pose (Mandukasana)

To do the frog pose:

Get on all fours, and position your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under the hips.

Shift your weight onto your hands, and spread your knees out to your sides. Ensure that your knees are aligned with your hips.

Point your toes to the sides, and rest on your arms with your elbows under your shoulders while bringing your palms together. Alternatively, you can bring your hands forward, and rest your forehead or chin on the floor.

Slowly sit back on your hips, and take a few deep breaths.

Repeat.

5) Wide-legged forward bend pose (Prasarita Padottanasana)

To do the wide-legged forward bend pose:

Stand with your feet wider than hip distance (approximately 4 to 5 inches apart).

Press your big toes and edges of your feet into the floor, and keep your thighs engaged by pressing them up. Position your hands on your waist.

Lengthen your back, and pull your chest up as you start to fold forward from the hips. Lower your torso all the way down, and move your hands onto the floor just under your shoulders.

If you can go further, walk your hands, and fold deeper into the pose while keeping your hands under your elbows. Move your head, and try to rest it on the floor.

Stay in the posture for a few breaths.

Repeat.

Takeaway

While the aforementioned Ashtanga yoga poses are suitable for everyone, keep in mind that these asanas require a lot of strength and endurance. Hence, if you're not into intense exercise and have any health issues, don't do them till you’ve consulted a doctor.

However, if you're used to vigorous training and are a regular yoga practitioner, include these poses in your workout routine, and kickstart your weight loss journey. Just be safe, and focus on form.

