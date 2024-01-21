Wipe sleep off your eyes: Solutions for tired eyes

Did you ever notice that you have tired eyes even when you look happy and cheerful? Those bags, dark circles, or puffy eyelids might seem inseparable. So, what's behind these sleep-starved eyes, and how can you rejuvenate them? Let's understand the reason and the remedies.
What Causes Tired Eyes?
Many factors are responsible for your weary eyes; the major reasons being sleep deprivation and fatigue. However, let's go through some other reasons.
1) Genes
Some of us are simply designed to have more fat build-up on our eyelids. This natural occurrence can cause unwanted bags under the eyes. Some genes in the family might naturally give you saggy upper eyelids or dark under eyes.
2) Aging
Aging causes the skin around our eyes to stretch and become thin, and the muscles depreciate. This natural process can cause a saggy appearance, dark circles, and bags under the eyes.
3) Sun exposure
Too much sun can produce excess melanin in our bodies. This leads to dark patches underneath your eyes.
4) Dehydration
Not drinking enough water can make your skin dull and cause tired eyes.
5) Water retention
Eating lots of salty foods, certain medications, or specific diseases can cause water retention. This later too causes tired eyes.
6) Allergies
Histamine is your body's way of telling you that something is wrong. It can even puff up your eyes.
7) Smoking
Smoking can harm your skin and fasten the aging process.
8) Health issues
Certain medical conditions may also bring about droopy eyelids or bags under the eyes.
Solutions for Tired Eyes
The good news? You can fix weary-looking eyes. Be it a soothing home remedy or an effective treatment from a medical professional, you've got several options.
At-Home Remedies
1) Tea bags
Tea bags can reduce sagging and swelling in your eyes as tea is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
2) Cucumbers
Chilled cucumber slices on your eyes help reduce swelling.
3) Cold compresses
Cold spoons or icy water application can aid in reducing swelling and dark circles.
4) Avoid salty foods
A low-salt diet can help control your eyes' swelling.
5) Drink water
Staying hydrated helps tighten the skin.
6) Quit smoking
Give up the habit for superior skin tone, elasticity, and quality.
Medical Treatments
Medical treatments can be useful if home remedies are not giving appropriate results.
1) Eye creams
Eye creams can reduce dark circles and swelling.
2) Chemical peels
A skin resurfacing procedure that can enhance skin health.
3) Laser therapy
Prolonged exposure to the sun can damage your skin. Lasers can reduce wrinkles in your skin.
4) PRP injections
These injections can fortify the skin around your eyes.
5) Under-eye fillers
These fillers can rejuvenate your eyes' tired appearance.
6) Ultherapy
This process resolves the loss of skin elasticity around the eyes.
7) Muscle relaxant injections brow lift
This procedure relaxes the muscles around your eyes, permitting your brows to rise and relieving weight from your eyelids.
Surgical remedies
For a more permanent solution, consider the following:
1) Under-eye fat transfer
In this, your own body fat is used to fill the baggy areas under your eyes.
2) Eyelid surgery
This type of surgery will make your eyes look less tired.
3) Brow lifting
This surgery lifts your brows and tightens your forehead. With these fixes, you can now ditch those sleepy-looking eyes. Remember, it's perfectly fine to consult a doctor about the most suitable solution for you.
To wrap up, remember that caring for our eyes is as important as the rest of our bodies. Don't forget to rest, blink, and hydrate those tired eyes.