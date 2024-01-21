Wipe sleep off your eyes: Solutions for tired eyes

Did you ever notice that you have tired eyes even when you look happy and cheerful? Those bags, dark circles, or puffy eyelids might seem inseparable. So, what's behind these sleep-starved eyes, and how can you rejuvenate them? Let's understand the reason and the remedies.

What Causes Tired Eyes?

What makes tired eyes (Image via Jose thompson)

Many factors are responsible for your weary eyes; the major reasons being sleep deprivation and fatigue. However, let's go through some other reasons.

1) Genes

Some of us are simply designed to have more fat build-up on our eyelids. This natural occurrence can cause unwanted bags under the eyes. Some genes in the family might naturally give you saggy upper eyelids or dark under eyes.

2) Aging

Aging causes the skin around our eyes to stretch and become thin, and the muscles depreciate. This natural process can cause a saggy appearance, dark circles, and bags under the eyes.

3) Sun exposure

Too much sun can produce excess melanin in our bodies. This leads to dark patches underneath your eyes.

4) Dehydration

Not drinking enough water can make your skin dull and cause tired eyes.

5) Water retention

Eating lots of salty foods, certain medications, or specific diseases can cause water retention. This later too causes tired eyes.

6) Allergies

Histamine is your body's way of telling you that something is wrong. It can even puff up your eyes.

7) Smoking

Smoking can harm your skin and fasten the aging process.

8) Health issues

Certain medical conditions may also bring about droopy eyelids or bags under the eyes.

Solutions for Tired Eyes

There are multiple ways to deal with it (Image via Unsplash/ Katelyn green)

The good news? You can fix weary-looking eyes. Be it a soothing home remedy or an effective treatment from a medical professional, you've got several options.

At-Home Remedies

Many home treatment can help (Image via Unsplash/ Bermix Studio)

1) Tea bags

Tea bags can reduce sagging and swelling in your eyes as tea is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

2) Cucumbers

Chilled cucumber slices on your eyes help reduce swelling.

3) Cold compresses

Cold spoons or icy water application can aid in reducing swelling and dark circles.

4) Avoid salty foods

A low-salt diet can help control your eyes' swelling.

5) Drink water

Staying hydrated helps tighten the skin.

6) Quit smoking

Give up the habit for superior skin tone, elasticity, and quality.

Medical Treatments

Medical ways to resolve tired eyes (Image via Unsplash)

Medical treatments can be useful if home remedies are not giving appropriate results.

1) Eye creams

Eye creams can reduce dark circles and swelling.

2) Chemical peels

A skin resurfacing procedure that can enhance skin health.

3) Laser therapy

Prolonged exposure to the sun can damage your skin. Lasers can reduce wrinkles in your skin.

4) PRP injections

These injections can fortify the skin around your eyes.

5) Under-eye fillers

These fillers can rejuvenate your eyes' tired appearance.

6) Ultherapy

This process resolves the loss of skin elasticity around the eyes.

7) Muscle relaxant injections brow lift

This procedure relaxes the muscles around your eyes, permitting your brows to rise and relieving weight from your eyelids.

Surgical remedies

Surgical ways to improves your eyes (Image via Unsplash/ Arseny togulev)

For a more permanent solution, consider the following:

1) Under-eye fat transfer

In this, your own body fat is used to fill the baggy areas under your eyes.

2) Eyelid surgery

This type of surgery will make your eyes look less tired.

3) Brow lifting

This surgery lifts your brows and tightens your forehead. With these fixes, you can now ditch those sleepy-looking eyes. Remember, it's perfectly fine to consult a doctor about the most suitable solution for you.

To wrap up, remember that caring for our eyes is as important as the rest of our bodies. Don't forget to rest, blink, and hydrate those tired eyes.