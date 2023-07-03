Wisdom tooth removal aftercare: What you need to know

If you've just had a wisdom tooth removal, don't worry: the aftercare is not too painful. Wisdom tooth extraction is a frequent dental surgery many people undergo.

In this article, we walk you through everything you need to know about wisdom tooth procedure and provide you with some valuable tips for a smooth and comfortable recovery. From post-operative care to managing swelling, we've got you covered.

What is wisdom tooth removal?

Wisdom tooth (Image via Freepik)

First things first: let's talk about wisdom tooth removal itself. Wisdom teeth, also known as third molars, are the final teeth to appear in the mouth.

Due to their late arrival and often limited space, they can cause a range of issues, including pain, infection, and overcrowding. That's when extraction becomes necessary.

What to expect during wisdom tooth removal?

What hat to expect? (Image via Freepik/Nensuria)

During the procedure, your dentist or oral surgeon will administer anesthesia to ensure that you're comfortable and pain-free. They will then carefully remove the wisdom teeth, either in one appointment or multiple sessions, depending on your specific case.

The duration and complexity of the procedure can vary, but rest assured, your dental professional will guide you through the process and answer any questions you may have.

What to do after wisdom tooth removal?

Aftercare (Image via Freepik/Cookie_Studio)

Alright, the procedure is done, and now it's time to focus on your recovery. Here are some essential aftercare tips to promote healing and minimize discomfort:

Follow your dentist's instructions: Your dentist will provide you precise guidelines based on your condition. These may include pain management guidelines, oral hygiene recommendations and food restrictions. It's critical to carefully follow these guidelines in order to recover quickly.

Manage swelling: Swelling is a common occurrence after tooth removal. To reduce swelling, apply an ice pack or cold compress to the affected area for 20 minutes at a time. That will help minimize discomfort and promote healing.

Rest well: Allow your body to heal. Avoid strenuous activities, especially in the first few days after the procedure. Remember that it's a perfect excuse to catch up on your favorite TV shows or dive into that book you've been wanting to read.

What can I eat and drink after wisdom tooth removal?

Milkshakes are a safe post procedure choice. (Image via Freepik/Lookstudio)

Diet plays an extremely crucial role in your recovery. Stick to soft and easy-to-chew foods to avoid putting pressure on the extraction sites.

Here are some ideas for nourishing meals and snacks:

Smoothies and milkshakes: These cool and refreshing treats are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. Blend your favorite fruits with yogurt or milk for a satisfying and easy-to-consume snack.

Soups and broths: Warm soups and broths are soothing, and they provide the necessary hydration and nourishment. Opt for pureed or blended varieties for a smooth texture.

Mashed potatoes and avocados: These soft and creamy delights are gentle on the healing gums. Jazz them up with some herbs or spices for added flavor.

Wisdom tooth removal is a common dental procedure, and with proper care, you will be back to your normal routine in no time. Remember to follow your dentist's instructions, manage swelling, and stick to a soft food diet.

Before you know it, you will be smiling wide, pain-free and wisdom tooth-free. If you have any concerns or experience excessive swelling or prolonged discomfort, don't hesitate to reach out to your dental professional for guidance.

Take care and happy healing.

Poll : 0 votes