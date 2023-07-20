Working out after a tattoo: What you need to know

Many people are eager to hit the gym or working out after a tattoo, but is it safe? Getting a tattoo is an exciting experience, but it's crucial to take care of your new artwork to ensure that it heals without any complications.

One common concern among fitness enthusiasts is how soon they can return to their workout routine after getting inked. While exercising is an essential part of staying healthy, it's important to be cautious when working out after a tattoo.

The question of ‘working out after a tattoo’ can be quite daunting, especially for first-timers. Don't worry, though. Here’s everything you need to know as a newbie when you hit the gym after getting fresh ink.

Can you work out after getting a tattoo?

Wait at least for two weeks before working out (Image via Unsplash/Lucas Lenzi)

The short answer is yes. Tattoos are permanent, and there's no reason to stop working out because of them. However, there are some precautions you should take when working out as a tattooed person.

First and foremost: don't work out the area where you got your tattoo. That means don't do any exercises that involve stretching or pulling on your skin especially if it's still fresh from being inked up. That could cause damage to the new ink job and lead to bleeding or infection (not good).

Instead of focusing on these areas, focus on other muscle groups like the arms, legs and core muscles instead of back/neck area where most people get tattoos done. Also, don't use equipment that has been used by someone else if that person had an open wound.

Gym mats, for example, are often disinfected with chemicals that can cause irritation to an open wound. That could lead to complications,like a sore muscle after working out at home after returning from vacation.

What should I do immediately following my tattoo?

Working out after a tattoo: Follow the instructions shared by your tattoo artist (Image via Pexels/Adrian Boustead)

Clean the area: Wipe away any blood with a clean cloth and mild soap, and rinse with warm water.

Dry the area: Pat dry with a clean towel, but don't rub or scrub it that can cause irritation.

Don't expose your tattoo to sunlight for at least two weeks after getting it done (that includes tanning beds).

Don't expose your tattoo to water for at least 24 hours after getting it done (you should also avoid swimming pools and hot tubs during this time).

If you do get wet during this period, pat dry gently with a towel as soon as possible without rubbing/scratching off any ink from your skin. If needed, apply lotion over the entire body, including new ink, so that it doesn't crackle or fade too much due to drying out too quickly.

When can I resume working out after my tattoo?

low-impact exercises are recommended (Image via Unsplash / Ambitious Studio)

The answer to 'working out after a tattoo' depends on various factors, including the size and location of your tattoo, as well as the body's healing process.

Generally, it's recommended to wait at least 48-72 hours before engaging in any rigorous physical activities. This period allows the tattoo to settle and start the healing process.

However, that doesn't mean you have to completely avoid exercise during this time. You can still participate in low-impact activities like light walking or stretching, as long as you take extra care to protect your tattoo from excessive sweating, friction and irritation.

As the healing process progresses, you will notice your tattoo going through different stages, like scabbing and peeling. It's crucial to let your tattoo fully heal before resuming intense workouts, which typically takes about 2-4 weeks. Remember to listen to your body, and consult your tattoo artist if you have any concerns.

How long should I wait to resume working out after a tattoo?

Avoid stretching the skin while working out after a tattoo. (Image via Unsplash/Seyi Ariyo)

You should wait for the healing process to complete before resuming your workouts. The scab will fall off, and the skin will heal before you know it, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

The first thing you will want to do is protect yourself from infection by keeping the tattoo clean and covered with a bandage or gauze till it's fully healed about two weeks after getting inked.

If you take these precautions, there should be no need for concern about working out while recovering from a tattoo.

Tattooing is a fun experience, but it can be uncomfortable and painful. The best thing you can do is take care of yourself, listen to your body's needs, and take it slow when returning to your regular routine.

You should wait at least two weeks before you start working out after a tattoo session, but ideally, three or four weeks are even better.