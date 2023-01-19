World's Strongest Men Of All Time

World's strongest men can move weights that simple mortals can only dream of. They’re known to deadlift pounds of more than three digits, pull bus or trucks with a rope, and lift weights that seem humanly impossible.

Over the years, there have been several individuals who made it to the list of world's strongest men. However, there can only be a handful of strongest. In fact, there’s a competition every year with some of the most unimaginable of weights to determine who's the strongest.

World's strongest men over the years

The following is a list of names who have shown immense strength and power, lifted unbelievable weights, and moved mountains (not literally, but they probably could!)

The strongest person in the world isn’t determined by just one event. There's a list of events that the athletes compete in, and points are assigned based on their performance

Tom Soltman

Tom Soltman (Image via Instagram: @tomstoltmanofficial)

Tom Soltman is the World's Strongest Man 2022, as per the World's Strongest Man official site.

He was born on May 30, 1994 and represents Great Britain. His height is 6’ 8”, and his recorded weight at the time of being crowned was 408 lbs. He competed in 2020 as well, where he finished second. His brother Luke Stoltman secured the Scotland’s Strongest Man title five times.

Bruce Wilheim

Bruce Wilheim (Image via Google)

The first ever World Strongman contest was held in Universal Studios in California in 1977. Since then, the competition has become a worldwide sensation. In 1977, Bruce Wilheim secured the victory and became the world's first strongest man ever.

Zydrunas Savickas

Zydrunas Savickas (Image via Instagram: @savickas_bigz)

In 1988, he secured victory at the Lithuania Strongest Man and again won the same in 2002. Since then, he secured victories at the World Strongest Man competitions in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Moreover, he secured first position at Arnold Strongman Classic six times in a row. Hes undoubtedly one of the best strongest men in history.

Bill Kazmier

Bill Kazmier (Image via Instagram: @kazmanaught)

As mentioned earlier, over the years, the world's strongest men have set several records.

Coming to Bill Kazmier, he won the world’s strongest man competition thrice but he was also the first in competition history to lift as many as five 250-300 lbs McGlashen Stones. Kazmier was known to be feared by his competitors in Strongman competitions.

Hafbor Julíus Bjornsson

Hafbor Julíus Björnsson (Image via Instagram: @thorbjornsson)

In 2015, Hafbor Julíus Bjornsson broke a world record that had stood the test of time for 1000 years. He carried a 1,430 lbs log for five steps.

Moreover, securing the world’s strongest man title in 2018 made him the first Icelander to secure it since 1996. Interestingly, he's popularly known for playing the role of “The Mountain” aka Ser Gregor in Game of Thrones.

Andy Bolton

Andy Bolton (Image via Google)

It goes without saying that deadlifts are one of the events where the world's strongest men are determined. Andy Bolton emerged as the first athlete to do a deadlift with over 1,000 lbs. He even set a record in squats with a massive weight of 1,213 lbs.

Mark Henry

Mark Henry (Image via Instagram: @themarkhenry)

The former WWE Superstar is a household name on the list of world's strongest men.

Not only has Mark Henry competed in powerlifting and strongman competitions, he has also gone to the Olympics twice. Even today, he's known as one of the strongest men in bodybuilding and wrestling.

Terry Hollands

Terry Hollands (image via Instagram: @terryhollands)

This strongman hails from Great Britain. He secured victory at the World’s Strongest Man competition twice and is one of the athletes who's extremely well-known for his truck-pulling powers.

Pulling a truck by having a rope tied to yourself is one of the events of the strongman competition.

Of course, there're several other strongmen in history who have displayed remarkable feats of strength and power. Athletes will step up to the challenge in the future and attempt to break the current world record.

Exploits of the world's strongest men are evidence of what the human body is capable of doing when its full potential is unlocked.

