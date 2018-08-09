WWE Superstar John Cena's Muscular Workout

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 105 // 09 Aug 2018, 20:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The 16-time world champion and the face of the WWE for well over a decade needs no special introduction. Labelled as 'the most polarising professional wrestler ever' by Jim Ross, John Cena is the name that pops into the minds of almost everyone when they hear a conversation concerning professional wrestling.

Over the last fifteen years, the American wrestler has amassed a host of titles along with starring in a multitude of movies. Intense training sessions fuelled by passion and commitment fueled his momentous rise in WWE. Moreover, an excellent diet program that focuses on a high-protein diet helps his cause of building the muscle mass.

Let us dive in deeper and better understand the training routine that makes John Cena tick both inside and outside the wrestling ring. Each day focuses on a different muscle group. Moreover, the routine involves performing cardio exercises and abdomen exercises to activate the core and improve the overall endurance of the body.

Note: You could perform the same workout by tweaking the set and rep count to better suit your fitness needs. Traditionally, 15 reps constitute a single rep.

#1 Chest Workout

Video: Incline Barbell Press

These workouts focus on improving the pectoral muscles found in the chest with the help of the cable machine and free weights.

Incline Barbell Press - 5 sets

The inclination of the bench allows for better targeting of the upper pectoral muscles. In addition, the incline barbell press tones the deltoids and the triceps.

Incline Machine Press - 5 sets

This exercise targets the same muscles as the incline barbell press. However, due to its controlled motion, it is much easier on the other stabilisation muscles.

Machine Fly - 3 sets

The controlled motion of the machine fly activates the major and the minor pectoral muscles with a greater degree of accuracy.

Cable Fly - 3 sets

The major pectoral muscle is the primary muscle group targeted by the cable fly. This exercise could be performed by beginners and casual trainers, thanks to its simple motion.

Bench Press - 3 sets

Often considered as the staple exercise to build the chest muscles, the bench press also activates the triceps and the deltoids muscles.

Next up: Back Workouts

1 / 5 NEXT