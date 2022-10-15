6 Effective Yin Yoga Poses for Fat Loss

Yin yoga poses can be understood as the passive or relaxed yoga style that requires you to pay attention to your body sensations, breaths, and thoughts. This gentle yoga form requires you to hold the poses or asanas for a longer period of time and tends to be highly meditative in nature.

Some of the benefits of yin yoga poses include fat loss, improved sleep schedule, better circulation, balanced emotions, and more.

We have carefully curated a list of the six best and most effective yin yoga poses that will help you with the fat loss process when incorporated in the regular routine.

Best and Effective Yin Yoga Poses for Fat Loss

1. Supine Spinal Twist or Supta Matsyendrasana

This is a fantastic yin yoga pose that will not only help you with fat loss but will also help in enhancing the flexibility of spine, glutes, and chest.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying on the ground on your back with the soles of your feet flat on the ground and positioned as close to your hips as possible and knees bent.

Position your arms straight to the side with your palms on the floor.

Next, bring your knees towards the right side, and turn your neck to the other side to feel the stretch.

Hold the pose for a couple of minutes before repeating on the opposite side.

2. Camel Pose or Ustrasana

Camel poses are also amongst the most effective yin yoga poses that will help in fat loss by maximizing the toning of your upper body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a high kneeling position on your knees with your core muscles braced.

Start by bending backward and positioning your palms on your toes one at a time.

Ensure you keep your hips stacked over your knees. Hold.

3. Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose or Supta Padangusthasana

Reclining hand-to-big-toe poses will help you to effectively stretch and strengthen your posterior chain along with opening up your hips and pelvic region.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying on the ground on your back with your legs outstretched in front of you.

Slightly bend your right leg to bring the knee towards your chest.

Press on the heels of your left foot, and bring your toes towards your shin.

Extend your right leg straight upward with the soles of your feet facing towards the ceiling with a slight bend of your knees.

Hold for a couple of minutes before repeating on the other side.

4. Pigeon Pose or Eka Pada Rajakapotasana

Pigeon poses will help in toning your legs along with improving hip mobility and flexibility. It will also promote relaxation along with reducing lower back tension.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the position on all your fours – both hands and knees.

Bring your right knee towards your right palm and press your shin onto the ground.

Position your left leg back on the floor with your toes facing straight facing forward.

Keep your palms underneath your shoulders while keeping your elbows slightly bent.

With your spine straight, move your hands forward and bring your upper torso to the ground.

Hold on before repeating on the other side.

5. Cobra Pose or Bhujangasana

Cobra Pose is also one of the dynamic yin yoga poses that will aid in the fat loss process by targeting the fat in your belly and lower back. It will also help in enhancing your spinal health and alleviating back pain.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying on the ground on your belly with your palms positioned directly underneath your shoulders.

Keep your elbows tucked in towards your body and neck into a neutral position.

Next, raise your chest off the ground until your arms are completely straightened while pressing your pubic bone to the ground.

Hold before releasing.

6. Garland Pose or Malasana

Garland Pose tends to be an effective yin yoga pose for fat loss as it helps in burning a decent amount of calories along with strengthening and stretching muscles.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by standing in a tall elongated position with your feet apart at the hip distance.

Keep your spine straight and core engaged throughout the exercise.

Bring your body into the squat position by bending your knees and bringing your hips as close to the ground as possible.

Bring your hands in the prayer position in front of you and in between both your legs.

Hold this pose for a few minutes before releasing.

Bottom Line

The yin yoga poses listed above tend to be ideal for fat loss and enhance the overall health of the body. These yin yoga poses will also provide a multitude of other benefits such as improving flexibility in the body, boosting blood circulation, strengthening muscles, building balance, increasing stability, and more.

Yin yoga poses also contribute greatly to improving your overall mental well-being by helping you relax and unwind. It will allow you to effectively restore your energy levels as well as alleviate stress from the body.

