Yoga and breathing techniques offer hope for improved asthma symptoms, says study

Asthma, a heterogeneous respiratory condition, impacts millions worldwide, leading to wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. Historically, exercise was considered risky for asthma patients due to potential exacerbations.

However, recent research challenges this notion, demonstrating that scientific exercise training can indeed enhance respiratory function and exercise capacity in individuals with asthma.

A recent study undertook a comprehensive analysis to compare the effects of different exercise types on lung function in adult patients using Network Meta-analysis. This innovative approach considered a wide array of exercise interventions, shedding light on the most effective strategies for enhancing lung function.

The study underscores the potential of exercise interventions to positively impact lung function in patients with the condition, challenging traditional misconceptions. The findings suggest that tailored exercise programs, such as BT + AT and YG, could be effective tools in improving the quality of life for individuals suffering from this condition.

A brief dive into the methodology

Yoga and exercise (Image via Getty Images)

The researchers conducted an exhaustive search of electronic databases to identify randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that explored the effects of exercise on lung function in adults with asthma. They collected and analyzed data from 28 RCTs encompassing over 2,000 asthma patients.

Different exercise modalities were compared, including breathing training, aerobic training, relaxation training, yoga training, and combinations thereof. The analysis involved statistical techniques such as standardized mean differences and surface under the cumulative ranking (SUCRA) to rank and compare the effectiveness of different exercise interventions.

The results unveiled the power of yoga and other exercises

Enhanced lung function: Contrary to the conventional belief, various exercise interventions significantly improved parameters of lung function, including Forced Expiratory Volume in the first second (FEV1), Forced Vital Capacity (FVC), Peak Expiratory Flow (PEF), and the ratio of FEV1 to FVC (FEV1/FVC).

Optimal exercise interventions: Among the diverse exercise interventions analyzed, breathing combined with aerobic training (BT + AT) and yoga training (YG) emerged as the most advantageous strategies for enhancing lung function in adult asthmatics.

Variability in effects: The study highlighted that different interventions led to varying degrees of improvement across different lung function parameters. For instance, relaxation training (RT) demonstrated the most significant effect on improving FEV1 levels, while BT + AT and YG had the greatest impact on improving FVC and PEF levels, respectively.

How does exercise help asthma patients?

Respiratory muscle endurance: Targeted exercise regimens can enhance the endurance of respiratory muscles. This endurance facilitates the movement of the diaphragm, reduces oxygen consumption during breathing, and ultimately improves pulmonary ventilation function.

Aerobic capacity: Aerobic training, particularly when coupled with diaphragmatic breathing, promotes diaphragmatic contraction and relaxation. This rhythmic diaphragmatic movement affects pressure within the chest and abdomen, optimizing blood supply to the respiratory organs.

Bronchial mucosal edema reduction: Relaxation training techniques help alleviate negative excitatory focuses in the cerebral cortex. By stabilizing neuroendocrine functions and reducing the release of inflammatory mediators, relaxation training can alleviate bronchial mucosal edema, enhancing ventilation.

How does improved breathing techniques help asthma patients?

Diaphragmatic activation: Diaphragmatic breathing exercises put the spotlight on the diaphragm, a crucial muscle in the breathing process. These exercises not only bolster the diaphragm but also orchestrate a rhythmic movement that ushers in a host of benefits, ultimately elevating respiratory function.

Reduced airway resistance: Breathing techniques wield the power to alleviate a common hurdle for asthma patients: airway resistance. By inducing nuanced adjustments in intrapulmonary pressure, these techniques bring about meaningful changes that ease the passage of air, making every breath effortless for those with breathing problems.

Enhanced oxygenation: Breathing techniques play a pivotal role in optimizing oxygen exchange – a life-sustaining process that reaches far beyond the physical realm. Through this optimization, the body's tissues receive an ample supply of oxygen, laying the foundation for robust health and exuberant vitality.