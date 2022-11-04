Yoga Exercises for Back Pain: 5 Easy Poses to Try

If you have back pain, yoga might be just what the doctor ordered. It's a mind-body therapy that's often recommended for back pain and the stress it causes. The body can both calm down and get stronger with the right poses.

For lower back pain, yoga can help the muscles that support the back and spine, like the paraspinal muscles that help bend the spine, the multifidus muscles that stabilize the vertebrae, and the transverse abdominis in the abdomen that helps stabilize the spine.

Yoga Exercises for Back Pain

Check out these five asanas and exercises for restorative yoga that can help you get rid of back pain. These poses will strengthen the back muscles over time by stretching and lengthening the back muscles:

1) Downward Facing Dog

Also called the adho mukha svanasana, this pose can help you feel better and relax. People with back pain or sciatica may feel better after doing this pose. It helps fix imbalance in the body and makes it stronger.

To do this yoga pose:

Kneel down, and put your hands on the floor. Your hands should be in the same place as your wrists, and knees should be in the same place as your hips. Pushing into your hands, tuck your toes under, and lift your knees.

Bring the bones of your seat up toward the ceiling. Keep your back and tailbone long and knees slightly bent. Don't touch the ground with your heels. Give your hands a lot of force.

Spread your weight evenly on both sides of the body, and pay attention to how your hips and shoulders are positioned. Keep your head at the same height as your upper arms, or tuck your chin in just a little bit. Hold for up to a minute.

2) Extended Triangle Pose

Also called the trikonasana, it can help relieve back pain, neck pain, and strengthen the sciatic nerve. It stretches the back, hips, and groin and strengthens the shoulders, chest, and legs.

To do this yoga pose:

Stand with your feet about 3–4 feet apart or as far apart as you feel comfortable. Turn your right toes in and out, and turn your left toes out at an angle. Raise your arms so that they're parallel to the floor with your palms facing down.

Lean forward, and bend at the right hip to bring your right arm and torso forward. Bring your hand to the ground, your leg, or a yoga block. Your left arm should be stretched up towards the ceiling. You can look down, up, or forward. This pose can be held for up to a minute. Do it again on the other side.

3) Sphinx Pose

This simple backbend strengthens the back and buttocks, which can help relieve back pain.

It's a good way to stretch the chest, shoulders, and stomach. It can also make you feel less anxious. The erector spinae, gluteal muscles, pectoralis major, trapezius, and latissimus dorsi muscles are used in the exercise.

To do this yoga position:

Put your legs out in front of you, and lie on your stomach. Use the muscles in your lower back, behind your knees, and thighs. Put your palms down on the floor, and put your elbows under your shoulders.

Lift your head and upper body up slowly. Lift your lower abs, and squeeze them together to support your back. Make sure you lift up through your spine and out through the crown of your head instead of collapsing into your lower back.

Keep your eyes straight ahead as you completely relax in this pose. At the same time, stay active and engaged. You can stay here for up to two minutes.

4) Locust Pose

This easy backbend can help with pain and tiredness in the lower back. It can also help build strength in the back, torso, arms, and legs. The trapezius, erector spinae, gluteus maximus, and triceps are all used in this exercise.

To do this yoga pose:

Lie on your stomach with your arms next to your body and palms facing up. Touch your big toes together, and turn your heels to the side. Touch your head lightly on the floor.

Slowly lift your head, chest, and arms up some, all, or half of the way. You can put your hands together, and wrap your fingers around each other behind your back. To get further into the pose, lift your legs.

Look straight ahead or a little bit up as you stretch the back of your neck. Keep this pose for up to one minute. Take a break before you do the pose again.

5) Bridge Pose

This backbend and inversion is both relaxing and energizing at the same time. It stretches the spine, which can help relieve headaches and back pain.

To do this yoga pose:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and heels pulled into your sitting bones. Put your arms by your sides. Press your feet and arms into the floor as you lift your tailbone.

Keep going up till your thighs are even with the floor. Leave your arms where they are, or put your hands under your hips for support. This pose can be held for up to a minute. To let go, slowly roll your back down to the floor, vertebra by vertebra, and knees bent together. Relax in this position, and take deep breaths.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned yoga poses regularly can help relieve back pain by strengthening the muscles in the back.

Poll : 0 votes