There are several yoga poses that you can perform post-dinner if you have trouble sleeping or have stomach problems due to poor eating habits.

These yoga poses will not only help you with your stomach problems but will also aid in getting a good night's sleep. Here are six amazing and effective yoga poses that you can include into your daily routine after dinner. These yoga poses do not involve any complicated movements, and the whole routine can be completed within a few minutes only.

Easy Yoga Poses to Do Post Dinner

1. Diamond Pose or Vajarasana

Diamond poses, also referred to as thunderbolt poses, are the most effective yoga poses that you can do post-dinner as they will aid in digesting your food as well as getting rid of other stomach problems.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in a straight standing position with your arms placed at the sides of your body before kneeling on the ground and sitting back on the hip bones stacked above your feet.

Your toes should be pointing outward with your heels slightly apart.

Next, bring your palms to your thighs with your spine completely straight and gaze forward.

Hold before gently releasing.

2. Mountain Pose or Tadasana

This is also among one of the easier yoga poses that you can do post-dinner. It will help in developing better awareness of both your body as well as mind.

To do this yoga pose:

Bring your body into a straight standing position with both your feet placed together.

Make sure that your back is completely erect with your shoulders pushed backward and chest lifted.

You can also bring your hands over your head and angle them parallel to one another.

3. Wind Releasing Pose or Pawanmuktasana

Wind releasing pose will help you by stimulating the digestive process of the body as well as reducing bloating through its simple movements.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in the supine lying position on the ground with your back flat and keep breathing deeply throughout the movement.

Bring your left knee towards your chest and press it further by looping both your arms around the said knee.

You can also raise your forehead off the ground and move the knee from side to side.

Swap sides and repeat.

4. Legs Up The Wall Pose or Viparita Karnani

Legs up the wall are an easy yoga pose that will gently stretch your body along with enhancing spinal health. It is also highly beneficial for the people who are involved in desk jobs.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in the seated position in front of the wall before lowering your upper body to the ground and extending both your legs upwards and against the wall.

Keep your hands on the side of your body while bringing your butt as close to the wall as possible.

Breathe deeply and hold.

5. Locust Pose or Salabhasana

Locust poses will help in significantly enhancing your back health along with improving your spinal mobility. This pose will stretch and strengthen both your core and back muscles.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in a lying position on the ground on your stomach with your arms on the side and palms on the ground.

Next, raise your head, chest, and calves off the ground to feel the stretch in your body.

Make sure that your thighs and stomach are grounded to the floor.

Keep your chest broad with firm shoulders.

Breathe deeply and feel a good stretch in your body before gently releasing. Repeat.

6. Seated Spinal Twist or Ardha Matsyendrasana

Seated spinal twists will also provide a multitude of advantages such as massaging internal organs, stimulating the digestive system, flushing toxins out of your body, and enhancing posture.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in a seated position on your hip bones before placing your right foot outward of your left thigh and across your leg with your knee bent.

Twist your body towards the left side to stretch and place your right elbow on the outside of your right knee for more pressure.

Swap sides and repeat.

Bottom Line

Performing a few simple yoga poses post dinner is a good way to properly digest the food and get a blissful good night's sleep. The yoga poses listed above are some of the most amazing and effective ones that you can do after dinner as they entail simple movements with deep breathing techniques.

Some of the most common advantages through the above listed yoga poses are better digestion, greater flexibility, reduced bloating, rejuvenation of the body, and lesser stomach problems. Try these yoga poses and see the outcome for yourself!

