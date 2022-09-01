6 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises to Do before Meditation

Flexibility, strength, equilibrium, and endurance are among the well-known physical benefits of yoga. However, it's common knowledge that the health benefits of yoga extend beyond the physical level. Yoga is one of the most complete forms of exercise and has many psychological and emotional benefits.

Many people believe yoga to be identical to meditation, as it enables you to cultivate mindfulness and awareness of the sensations, thoughts, and emotions the body experiences in each pose.

Even if you use your own meditation approach that doesn't require yoga, it's beneficial to perform a few yoga positions before your meditation session to improve your focus and breathing.

Yoga Poses and Exercises to Do before Meditation

Check out the following six yoga poses and exercises you can do before meditation:

1) Tadasana

Tadasana, also called mountain pose, improves posture, relieves back discomfort, and strengthens the thighs, knees, ankles, abdomen, and buttocks. It also aids in relaxation by heightening consciousness and regulating respiration.

Here's how you do this asana:

Stand with your back straight and feet together.

Inhaling deeply, raise your hands above your head, and interlace your palms.

Stretch your body as far as possible while maintaining a direct gaze on your fingertips.

Alternately, you can close your eyes, and maintain a straight head position.

Concentrate on your breathing for 30 seconds while holding this stance.

As you slowly return to the starting posture, exhale deeply.

2) Low Lunge Pose

Athletes favor the Anjaneyasana or low lunge pose, as it stretches the hamstrings, quads, and groin, as well as relieves stress in the hips. However, it also helps develop mental concentration required for meditation.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Starting in the downward facing dog, exhale, and step your right foot forward between your hands, ensuring that your front knee is stacked above your ankle.

Slide the left leg back till a stretch is felt in the anterior thigh and groin.

Inhale, and elevate your torso while simultaneously extending your arms straight overhead.

Hold the pose for about aminute while taking five deep inhalations and exhalations.

3) Vrikshasana

The tree pose, or Vrikshasana, is a wonderful concentration-booster, as it challenges your sense of balance. It opens up the arms and chest, and helps relieve tension in the legs.

Here's how you do this yoga exercise:

Straighten your back, and place your feet hip-width apart.

Bend your right knee, and place its sole slightly above your kneecap on the upper inner thigh.

Ensure that your left leg is straight while attempting to find your balance.

Inhale deeply, and raise your arms above your head, bringing your palms together.

To maintain your balance, glance directly at a stable object.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds before releasing it gently. Repeat on the other side.

4) Warrior III

The Warrior III pose or Virabhadrasana III tones the entire body, improves posture, and strengthens the knees, ankles, shoulders, and back. This stimulating stance also aids in memory and focus enhancement, and helps relieve the muscles before meditation.

Here's how you do this yoga exercise:

Step your right foot forward, and place your weight on your right leg to assume the Warrior III pose.

Inhale, and lift your arms, palms facing each other, above your head.

Exhale, and extend your left leg upwards and outwards.

Hip-hinge while lowering the upper half of the body parallel to the floor.

To keep your equilibrium, tense your abdominal muscles, and fix your eyes on a stationary point on the floor. Your body should now be in a 'T' pose.

Hold the pose for five deep breaths. Switch legs, and repeat.

5) Camel Pose

The camel pose, also known as Ustrasana, helps eliminate thigh fat while also stretching the hips, shoulders, back, chest, and abdomen. Additionally, this position's backward bending helps quiet distracting ideas in the mind, making it beneficial for meditation.

Here's how you do this yoga exercise:

Sit on your knees. Raise your buttocks so that your thighs are perpendicular to the ground.

Placing your hands on your lower back, slowly arch your back while allowing your head to drop backwards as you inhale.

You can enhance the difficulty of the pose by placing your hands on your feet rather than your back.

Hold for 10-12 breaths, and gently come up while supporting your lower back.

6) Seated Forward Bend Pose

Performing this exercise before meditation can stretch your spine, shoulders, and hamstrings. The Paschimottanasana, or seated forward bend, relaxes the brain, reducing tension and moderate sadness. Additionally, it helps relieve headaches and reduces fatigue.

Here's how you do this yoga exercise:

Sit with your feet stretched out in front of you, keeping your back straight on the floor.

Inhale, and stretch your spine by lifting your arms above your head.

Exhaling, fold forward at the hips as you reach for your feet.

Don't touch your feet if you can't; just grab your knees or shins instead.

Relax, and breathe for 3o seconds while holding this position.

