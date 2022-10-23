Yoga poses tend to be one of the best methods for gas relief if you are feeling uncomfortable or bloated with trapped gas.

There are several yoga poses that will help you with gas relief by releasing trapped air and efficiently relaxing your body. They relax your body by stimulating the digestive system and improving bowel movement. These yoga poses will also enhance the overall health of the digestive system in the long run.

We have created a list of six amazing and efficient yoga poses and exercises that can be incorporated into your regular routine for gas relief.

6 Best Yoga Poses for Gas Relief

1. Wind Relieving Pose or Pawanmuktasana

The wind relieving pose ranks among the best yoga poses for gas relief that help in relaxing your butt, abdomen, thighs, and hips. This Asana also helps flush the toxins out of your body and enhances the overall digestive process.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin by lying down on the ground with your back flat and legs raised above the ground with your knees bent at an angle of ninety degrees.

Secure both your arms around your legs and just below your knees.

Make sure that your ankles and knees stay together.

Bring your knees towards your chin and tuck your chin towards your chest with the lifted neck. Hold.

2. Seated Forward Bend or Paschimottanasana

This is a fantastic yoga pose for gas relief that will deeply stretch your entire back and lower body along with massaging the organs around your belly.

To this yoga pose:

Begin by being seated on your hip bones with your legs extended in front of your body and back completely straight.

Lengthen your spine and fold from your hips above to bring your forehead to your knees and clasp the toes with your palms while grinding onto your hip bones.

Hold before releasing. Repeat.

3. Child Pose or Balasana

Child pose is amongst the easiest and most popular yoga poses which will relieve tension and tightness from your posterior chain as well as massage internal organs.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin by assuming the kneeling position on the ground and take a seated position on your heels.

Keep your knees apart slightly wider than the hip distance.

Walk your hands to the front of your body and simultaneously bend your hips with your upper body positioned on your thighs.

Bring your forehead to the floor as you lengthen your spine before you hold and release.

4. Seated One-Legged Spinal Twist or Ardha Matsyendrasana

This yoga pose will help in the complete detoxification of the body and improved digestion of the body, which will help in gas relief.

To this yoga pose:

Begin by taking a seated position on the ground with your hip bones and legs extended in front of you.

Next, bend your left knee and bring the heel close to your hips.

Position your left arm on the floor behind your back and press your right elbow just outside of your left knee.

Hold on as you deepen the stretch.

Release and repeat on the alternate side.

5. Chair Pose or Utkatasana

Chair pose will help with gas relief by stimulating the digestive process of the body as well as relieving the stiffness of the posterior chain. It will also help in building significant body strength.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin by assuming the tall standing position with your feet slightly apart.

Next, bend your knees and push your hips backward like you are sitting in an invisible chair.

Raise your arms straight to the ceiling and tucked to the side of your body.

Hold before releasing.

6. Cat and Cow Pose or Bitilasana or Marjaryasana

Cat cow poses are among the most effective yoga poses that will help in stimulating your adrenal glands and kidneys. This pose will also help in enhancing the overall balance and posture of the body.

To this yoga pose:

Begin by assuming the position on all fours with your hips just above the knees and your shoulders just above the wrists.

Keep your abdominals engaged and back flat.

Bring your body into the cat pose by rounding up your spine and dropping your head towards the ground.

Switch to a cow pose by raising your butt and head along while arching your back.

Keep alternating between these two poses while maintaining a good body posture.

Bottom Line

The yoga poses listed above are some of the most efficient and amazing Asanas that you can incorporate into your regular routine for gas relief. These yoga poses will help stimulate the digestive system, helping with constipation, and passing out trapped air.

Regularly performing these yoga poses will also provide long-term benefits such as strengthening the body, toning muscles, enhancing the digestive system, and improving overall better mental and physical well-being.

