6 Best Yoga Poses & Exercises That Will Instantly Change Your Mood

Restorative yoga poses and exercises can provide that extra help on the days you find difficult to get through. It is proven that practicing yoga will give you immediate support on hard days by providing a break from the chaos of endless errands, never-ending to-do lists, and demanding emails.

Certain yoga poses and exercises give your body space to reset and regroup without exerting any muscles. Below, we have curated a list of the six best and most effective yoga poses that you can do to instantly change your mood.

Happy Baby and 5 other Yoga Poses to Instantly Change your Mood

1. Wide Legged Forward Fold or Prasarita Padottanasana

This yoga pose will help you roll off negative thoughts and stress, which will help instantly lift your mood.

How to do it?

Start by assuming the extended standing position with your back erect and hands at the side of your body. Create a three to four feet distance between your legs before slowly hinging down at your hips.

With an engaged core, bring your head towards your legs while gently lengthening your spine. If you want to deepen your stretch, bring your hands to the side of your feet. Hold for a few breaths before releasing.

2. Cobra Pose or Bhujangasana

Cobra pose will instantly change your mood by relieving stress and fighting fatigue in the body. It will also help in reducing the tension.

How to do it?

Start by lying on your stomach with your palms positioned just beneath your shoulders and elbows tucked into your body. Keep your toes together with your lower body pressed to the ground.

Raise your chest off the ground by pulling your navel towards the spine and pressing onto your palms until your arms are completely straight. Hold for a few minutes before releasing.

3. Mountain Pose or Tadasana

Mountain poses tend to be one of the simplest yoga poses that will enhance your mind and body connection and calm your nervous system.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the tall standing position with your feet hip distance apart and a slight bend in your knees. Bring your arms over your head while grounding onto your toes so that your body feels more stable. Engage your core and drop your shoulders to relax. Hold for a few breaths.

4. Butterfly Pose or Baddha Knoasana

The butterfly pose is also a dynamic yoga pose that will help clear your mind of negative thoughts and alleviate your stress.

How to do it?

Start off in a seated position on the ground before bringing the soles of your feet together so that your legs create a diamond shape. Your knees should be bent and open to the sides while your toes should touch each other.

Engage your core and hold your big toes with the arms of the respective side. Keep your back flat and bring your chest to the floor by hinging down at the hips. Hold before releasing.

5. Happy Baby Yoga Pose or Ananda Balasana

A happy baby yoga pose will efficiently reduce the tension and tightness of your posterior chain and lift your mood.

How to do it?

Start by lying on the ground with your back pressed. Raise your knees and bring them to your chest. Your toes should be pointed toward the ceiling. Hold the outside edges of both your feet with your hands. Make sure that your feet are stacked over your knees as you bring your knees towards your chest. Press your tailbone towards the floor and hold.

6. Legs Up the Wall or Viparita Karani

This yoga pose is a great mood booster that will help enhance blood circulation and keep your mind sharp and focused.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on your back a few inches away from any wall. Raise the back of your legs against the wall until they are completely parallel to the wall. Your shoulders and head should be pressed on the ground beneath. Make sure you bring your hips as close to the wall as possible. Also, your ankles should be stacked just above your hips. Completely relax your body and take deep breaths. Hold.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses and exercises are some of the best if you want to change your mood instantly. The simple movements and deep breaths of these yoga poses will help you effectively relax your mind and body.

Considering the benefits provided by the aforementioned yoga poses, you must definitely consider inculcating them into your lifestyle.

Poll : 0 votes