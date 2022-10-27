Yoga is an excellent way to stretch your spine and other areas of your back—especially if you want gentle stretches that don’t hurt. These poses will help you relax and strengthen your back while easing pain. Remember: take your time getting into each pose and stop if anything hurts!

Do some yoga daily if you like, but if you’re new to yoga, start with a few sessions per week. Many people find it helpful to do these exercises in mini-sessions throughout the day when their back feels tightest.

Be mindful of your body at each moment and listen to what it's telling you so you can avoid making your back pain worse.

Five yoga poses that can help relieve lower back pain

1) Downward Facing Dog

Forward bends are a staple of yoga practice, usually performed with the torso upright and the spine straight. They relax the body and mind while increasing flexibility.

This pose can help alleviate back pain and sciatica, among other things. It also strengthens the muscles in your back and shoulders.

How to do it?

From a kneeling position, put your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips.

Your arms and legs should be straight, but not rigid.

Sit up as straight as possible with a slight curve in your spine.

Your head should be in line with your arms or tucked slightly inward.

Hold this pose for as long as you can.

2) Extended Triangle

This standing posture may help alleviate backache and other pains that are caused by poor posture, including sciatica and neck pain. Yoga is a great way to stretch your body and mind. It's also very relaxing and can help relieve stress.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet about 4 feet apart and your arms parallel to the floor with your palms facing down.

Tilt forward from your hips and bring your hands to your knees or thighs, a yoga block, or onto the floor.

Extend one arm toward the ceiling and look up, forward, or down at what you are doing.

Hold this pose for up to 1 minute and then repeat on the opposite side.

3) Cobra Pose

This yogic backbend is a gentle stretch for the abdomen, chest, shoulders and spine. It can be soothing to the sciatic nerve and may help reduce stress or fatigue that goes along with back pain.

How to do it?

Lie facedown on a mat or carpeted floor with your hands under your shoulders, fingers forward.

Bring your arms in toward your chest, bending your elbows.

Press into your hands to lift up from the floor and find a good stretch for your back.

As you raise yourself up in this pose, try to keep your head down so that you can see what you're doing.

If you want to go higher, great! If not, don't worry about it.

Release back down to the mat and rest.

4) Child's Pose

This forward fold can help you feel relaxed and refreshed. It stretches your spine and opens the front of your body, making it a great way to relieve tension in your neck, back, hips and thighs. Practicing Child’s Pose can help relieve stress, fatigue and anxiety.

How to do it?

Sit in a relaxed position with your lower legs on the floor.

Use a bolster or folded blanket to support your torso, thighs, or head.

Reach forward with your hands, and bend at the waist.

Rest your forehead gently on the floor.

Extend your arms next to you or bring them alongside your body with palms facing up.

Hold for 5 minutes, focusing on releasing tension in your back muscles.

5) Half Lord of the Fishes

This pose is a great way to energize for the day and relieve any backache you may have. It stretches your hips, shoulders, and neck. This posture can help you feel more energized and invigorate your organs.

How to do it?

From a seated position, draw your right foot in close to your body and place your left foot on the outside of your right thigh.

Extend through the spine as you twist toward the left.

Bring your left arm to the floor behind you for support, or wrap it around your right knee.

Square your hips toward the front of the room to deepen the twist in your spine.

Gaze over either shoulder for 1 minute before repeating on the other side.

Takeaway

Yoga is a powerful practice for many people, but it isn't necessarily a panacea for all injuries and ailments. If you try any new exercise with an existing condition, you should be sure to check in with your doctor to determine if it's safe for you to do so.

And finally, as with any exercise or fitness program, you should check in with your doctor before starting a yoga practice, especially if you are in poor health or have an existing injury.

Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 @SudhaRamenIFS #Crow

It is more like a bird as one has to balance the whole body on the hands that resembles the birds legs. This gives good balancing power to the body and strength to hands. #Crane Pose (Kakasana & Bakasana)It is more like a bird as one has to balance the whole body on the hands that resembles the birds legs. This gives good balancing power to the body and strength to hands. #Crow #Crane Pose (Kakasana & Bakasana)It is more like a bird as one has to balance the whole body on the hands that resembles the birds legs. This gives good balancing power to the body and strength to hands. https://t.co/tjqfazTGnK

Poll : 0 votes