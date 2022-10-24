If anyone wants to exercise for weight loss, then yoga is the best way to do so. Losing weight has two important components: healthy eating and exercise. As mentioned in the Vedic Sanskrit hymn book, The Rigveda, yoga is one of the oldest practices in the world. Its origins date back around 1000 years.

Practicing yoga has both mental and physical benefits which are beneficial for our body. Many people are aware that it also makes for a fantastic workout when done slowly and calmly!

Dog Yoga Pose and 4 Other Yoga Asanas Poses for Weight Loss

Yoga stretches the body and helps good blood circulation throughout the entire body. It helps to boost your metabolic rate. It also promotes flexibility and mental health. Yoga is also a practice that is easy to perform. A person can easily include it as a morning routine. Thus, it is a great practice to have a healthier way of living!

The best yoga exercises for weight loss are listed below with their proper instructions.

1) Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

A standing pose, the chair pose helps to strengthen the quads, glutes, shoulders, knees, hips, and ankles. Also known as "Utkatasana," it is similar to the stance of sitting on a chair. To do this pose in the proper way, a person needs to squat and keep their body still. It is best to avoid performing this pose if anyone has a leg injury, back issues, or low blood pressure..

Instructions

Stand straight and keep your legs next to each other.

Arm straight above your head.

Bend your knees as per your comfort.

Try to stay still in this stance for 30 seconds

Relax, and again perform this posture for 10 to15 times.

2) Bridge pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

This specific pose is an excellent and simple yoga asana for weight loss. It is a back-bending yoga pose that is quite easy to perform. It helps to energize your body and make you flexible. This asana is ideal if you want to strengthen your thighs, lower back, and core.

Instructions

Lay on your back.

Bend your both knees & place your feet flat on the surface.Put your feet in a parallel position and move them toward your hips.

Lift yourself with your stomach facing towards the roof.

Your chin & chest should be in the proper stance.

Relax, and perform this pose againfor 10 to 15 times.

3) Dog Yoga Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

The entire body can be stretched with this specific asana. It also strengthens your shoulder muscles while toning your arms, legs, and abdomen. It's a forward-bending yoga pose that, when done correctly, benefits your health in the long run.

Instructions

Lie flat on your stomach.

Slowly lift your upper body with your palms.

Make a pose akin to a mountain.

Inhale while raising your upper body.

Hold this stance for 30 seconds.

Exhale and get back to your original stance.

Repeat it 10 to 15 times.

4) Trikonasana (Utthita Trikonasana)

Trikonasana is one of the best asanas for weight loss as it gives effective results. This particular yoga pose is good for stretching your shoulders and hip muscles. It aids in the reduction of stress in the body and is suitable for beginners to perform and achieve effective results. However, don’t try to overstretch your neck.

Instructions

Stand straight and keep your hand above your head.

Spread your legs.

Stretch down and touch your feet with the hands.

Other hand need to be straight facing the roof.

Hold this stance for 10 seconds.

Switch the position with the other hand.

Repeat this pose for 10 to15 times.

5) Plank pose (Phalakasana)

The plank pose is good for building your core strength and losing belly fat. This particular yoga pose is also good for relieving back pain. Practicing phalakasana reduces stress and aids in weight loss. However, avoid putting pressure on your wrists and knees while performing this yoga.

Instructions

Get into the push-up stance.

With the help of your palms, lift your upper body from the surface.

Look downward at the surface and relax your neck region.

Hold this stance for 10 to15 seconds.

Repeat it for 10 to 15 times.

Conclusion

Yoga improves physical, mental, and emotional health. This great practice involves proper stretching of the entire body. Many practice yoga for various benefits, with weight loss being one of them. It is quite ideal for healthy weight loss, as is evident from the people who perform it.

