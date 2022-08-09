Yolanda Hadid’s Diet and Exercise Routine

Yolanda Hadid tends to be the epitome of timeless beauty and does not require much introduction. She has raised two of the best supermodels of this generation, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. While Hadid is herself very well-known as a successful model of her time, she is also celebrated as the star of the show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The former model stays in shape with a proper workout routine, a balanced diet, and by being fully committed to natural wellness.

In a social media post, Hadid mentioned that she leads her life in a completely natural way and has stayed away from cosmetic procedures involving Botox, breast implants, extensions, and fillers. She further added that it took years of self-care to get rid of the society’s toxicity that conditioned women to look a certain way and adopt an approach to sustainable internal beauty.

Even at the age of 58, Hadid is living her best life. Here is look into the diet and workout routine of the mother-of-three that helps her stay in shape and maintain a beautiful physique.

Yolanda Hadid’s Exercise Routine

Yolanda Hadid tries to work out at least four days a week with different outdoor activities that help her get fresh air as well as stay in shape. This works well for both the mental and physical health of the mother-of-three.

Horse riding is one of the many passions that Hadid nurtures, having raised her children on a ranch in California. She regularly goes horse riding, which provides a multitude of benefits ranging from burning a decent amount of calories and torching stomach fat to strengthening the core muscles and enhancing the posture of the body. This tends to be the perfect outdoor activity since alongside providing physical health benefits, horse riding is also good for the mental health of the riders. Thus, horse riding also helped Hadid with her mental well-being after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Jogging is another outdoor activity that Hadid prefers to incorporate in her workout routine. Jogging tends to be an effective cardio workout that burns a decent amount of calories along with strengthening the overall body. It also helps the former model build endurance and stamina in the body.

Hadid also loves hiking as it makes the exercise routine fun, along with providing a multitude of other benefits to both mental and physical health.

The former model also tends to incorporate core strengthening exercises in her exercise routine for the overall physical fitness of the body.

Yolanda Hadid’s Diet

Yolanda Hadid fully believes in abiding by a strict diet consisting of clean and wholesome meals. She was also diagnosed with Lyme disease and had suffered from it for about six years. This also serves as an incentive for a clean diet along with avoiding unhealthy foods.

Breakfast

Hadid starts her day with a large glass of lemon-infused water that helps in cleansing and detoxifying the body. Oatmeal tends to be the go-to meal for Hadid along with strawberries and almonds. It keeps her filled up on busy mornings and allows her to get on with her day.

Lunch

For her lunch, Yolanda Hadid prefers protein and salads consisting of organic vegetables. This usually includes curry chicken, arugula salad, Brussels sprouts, and cranberries.

Dinner

Dinner is Yolanda's smallest meal throughout the day as she believes that going to sleep with a full stomach tends to be bad for the metabolism. It usually includes a light soup consisting of ingredients such as chicken broth, zucchini, celery, carrots, baby kale, and more.

Hadid avoids snacking in between meals. However, she likes to have a goat's milk latte in the afternoon. She mentions that organic foods have really been key to her wellness and beauty. She absolutely loves anti-inflammatory foods for minimizing inflammation throughout her body along with relieving a few symptoms of the chronic disease that has plagued her before.

Hadid also likes wine, sweets, and pizza just like any other person and indulges in junk food once in a while in moderation. She has sensitivities to such unhealthy foods and tends to avoid consuming them regularly as the hassle that these foods cause is not worth it for her.

Furthermore, Hadid drinks loads of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and also prefers green juices regularly. Green juices increase the energy level, satiate hunger, effectively nourish the body, and are easily digestible.

Hadid's Mantra: Being Active, Eating Organic

To stay in shape and achieve overall wellness, Yolanda Hadid abides by strict dietary rules and workout routines. She is a firm believer in treating one's body well with wholesome and organic foods along with staying physically active to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Hadid absolutely loves exercising in the outdoors and prefers to eat a wholesome and clean diet. However, the former model does indulge in junk foods such as pizza and sweets once in a while.

Edited by Susrita Das