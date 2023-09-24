Your ultimate guide to best things for mental health

Every time you engage in a behavior for your mental health, you invest in your overall well-being.

We all take steps towards well-being. However, it's often when we signs of deterioration or when things are at their worst? Why do we need to start investing so late, when we can start now?

While the best things for mental health may differ for everyone, you must find a tool kit that works out for you. Remember that with better mental health, you increase your chances at working better, becoming more healthy and extending your life span.

Best things that you can do for your mental health

The key is to identify what works for you and not for others. (Image via Freepik/Vecstock)

Are you still figuring things good for mental health? There's not a set timeline for that.

As you take your well-being journey, there will be barriers. You may feel demotivated or even give up on pursuing the right things for your emotional health. However, not all journeys look the same, especially for your health.

Here are some of the things that you can incorporate, starting today:

#1 Get your eating habits right

Eating right can't be stressed enough. (Image via Unsplash/Brooke Lark)

Your physical and mental health can be buddies or enemies i.e. they may work together or they may not. However, they will always influence each other. While fast food is tasty, it's a dopamine kick at the end of the day.

What your body and mind need are nourishing foods that help you grow and feel better. Start taking small steps to see the results. For instance, try for yourself by cutting down on sugar for two to three weeks: does it impact how you feel?

#2 Engage in some physical activity

Some does not meet all, but it means something. (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Borba)

Any form of physical activity can boost your well-being. You can hit the gym, practice yoga, dance in your room or engage in slow movements, there's so much to choose from.

If that sounds overwhelming, take a five-minute walk today, and increase it every day.

#3 Orient yourself towards realistic positivity

How about a dash of positivity? (Image via Unsplash/Thought Catalog)

While toxic positivity can hamper your well-being, realistic positivity can push you to work on yourself and your goals.

We're living in an emotionally draining and negative world. Most of us have difficulty engaging in positive self-talk.

#4 Form connections

Form social connections, at least some. (Image via Unsplash/Sam Mcnamara)

Humans are meant to co-regulate. While managing things on your own and becoming indpendent is cool, sometimes you need a shoulder to fall back on.

Try to engage and form deeper relationships. Social isolation has a direct influence on brain health. Our neurons connect to each other, and so should you.

#5 Regulate your nervous system

The brain is a complex machine, so regulating it is essential. (Image via Freepik/Vecstock)

Harnessing your nervous energies is an evergreen and powerful tool. There are many ways to regulate your emotions and nervous system. One of the most important ones is engaging in vagus nerve exercises.

When you have the right tools to access your nervous system, you enhance your agency and control over your well-being. You become in charge of your wellness.

These are some of the best ways to slowly and steadily improve your mental and emotional wellness. Remember, that all of these have dividends even if you don't see the results immediately.

We're in a age where mental health research is consistently expanding, yet we forget to take care of it. Many individuals still believe that mental health is not real. What are your thoughts on this? Would you still want to invest in it and use these best things for mental health?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.