YouTuber Ron Sexton aka Donnie Baker's Cause of Death Revealed as Drug and Alcohol Overdose

July 21, 2023 came with sad news for comedy fans when comedian and YouTuber Ronald Sexton passed away in a Florida hotel while on his tour. But you probably do not remember him by this name because, for most of us, he was the funny Donnie Baker, which was Ronald's most famous on-air personality.

Ronald was a prominent radio figure who was particularly famous for doing prank calls on “The Bob and Tom Show”. In 2005, he came up with the character “Donnie Baker”, which he believed was inspired by the people he met in high school. The character was very relatable because almost everyone agreed that they knew someone like Baker.

Ron had a massive fan following on not just YouTube, but on social media as well and people thoroughly enjoyed his videos. Let’s look in detail at the cause of death of the esteemed comedian.

Exploring About Donnie Baker: The Comedian’s On-Air Personality

Ronald also made the characters “Kenny Tarmac” and “Floyd the Trucker” (Image from Instagram)

Ronald was a part of “The Bob and Tom Show” for a long period of two decades, and he came up with the character “Donnie Baker” which won the hearts of many people and made them a fan of the artist.

Donnie was a character stuck in the ‘80s, having a larger-than-life personality. People related to the character a lot, which made him funnier and lovable. Not just Donnie Baker, Ronald was also the person who brought other characters like “Kenny Tarmac” and “Floyd the Trucker” to life. Also, it would be an injustice to not mention Ronald’s spot-on celebrity impersonations.

His YouTube channel had millions of subscribers and garnered millions of views. Along with this, Ronald also did several tours throughout the States, where his fans came to watch and support their favorite Donnie Baker. However, he did not know that one of these tours to Florida would be his last one.

Donnie Baker Heart Attack Incident: Truth or Not?

Donnie aka Ronald Sexton passed away during his tour in Florida (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

On July 21, 2023, Ronald was found dead in his hotel room in Harrison, Florida and the initial cause of death was said to be a heart attack. His family announced the news through Ronald Sexton’s official Facebook page saying:

“It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family.”

Fans were shattered by this sudden news and the cancellation of his shows. However, further investigation was done into the matter and a statement was issued from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office that mentioned the cause of his death as “combined toxic effects from fentanyl and ethanol (alcohol)”, as per Yahoo News.

Therefore, instead of a heart attack, the actual cause came out to be a drug and alcohol overdose and it was reported that Ronald might have consumed drugs and alcohol together which resulted in his death.

The fans mourn the loss of their beloved Donnie, who made them laugh until the very end. His death sheds light on the fatal effects of a drug overdose, which has already taken the lives of many celebrities and youngsters. Awareness about this matter becomes essential to prevent such cases in the future.