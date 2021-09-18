Indian women's hockey team felicitated by TVS Motor

The Indian women’s hockey team won the hearts of all Indian sports fans by reaching the semifinals at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Not many expected India Women to make it to the final four, but they surpassed all expectations and finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

They narrowly missed out on a podium finish but this performance would have motivated many young girls across the country to take up the sport.

Praising them the Indian women’s hockey team for their Challenger Spirit, home-grown two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company invited the entire team to their manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and handed a key of their new TVS NTorq Scooter to each one of the players.

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal (L)

The entire team was delighted and some of the players were also clicking pictures with the new TVS NTorq Scooter. The Rani Rampal-led squad also interacted with the women, who run the shop floor for an entire production line, while touring the facility.

The Indian women's team players in the factory

Besides, the members of the Indian women’s hockey team also shared their journeys of how they made it to the grandest stage of them all and reflected on their experience of representing the country at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian women’s hockey team was in Group A along with the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, South Africa and Great Britain. India started their campaign with three back-to-back losses against the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain. But the girls showed character and bounced back with a 1-0 win against Ireland.

They continued their winning momentum and trounced South Africa by 4-3 to finish fourth on the standings. India Women were up against the undefeated Aussies in the quarterfinals. Gurjit Kaur scored the winner for India Women in the final 8 match as they beat Australia Women 1-0.

Unfortunately, India Women could not secure a medal as they lost to Argentina in the semifinals and Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Still, their journey inspired many, and TVS Motors’ gesture would have further bolstered their confidence to continue in the same vein.

