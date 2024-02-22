"We need tough matches ahead of Paris Olympics" - Indian hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh

Team India and Netherlands were part of yet another draw in the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024. However, this time it was Netherlands who secured the bonus point in the shootout at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Following the equalizer, Araijeet Singh and Lalit Upadhyay found the back of the net while Sukhjeet Singh and Shamsher Singh unfortunately missed their chances in the shootout. On the Dutch side, Jorrit Croon, Thierry Brinkman, Duco Telgenkamp, and Joep de Mol all successfully scored to take their side to victory.

Speaking after the game, the 27-year-old defender Jarmanpreet Singh asserted that Men In Blue would need such tough matches before the Olympics event in Paris, which helps the team to tackle tough situations.

“We need tough matches ahead of the Paris Olympics. The world's best teams are part of the FIH Pro League and the tournament will help us in improving,” Jarmanpreet told NNIS Sports after the game against Dutch.

Team India is currently ranked at the fourth spot in the FIH Pro League standings with two wins, three draws, and a defeat, carrying 11 points. India's only defeat came against Australia in Bhubaneswar by 4-6.

“Our preparations are going well for the Olympics” - Jarmanpreet Singh

Speaking about the team’s preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Jarmanpreet added that everyone is giving their best as a group and is in the right mindset ahead of the mega event.

“The team is playing very well. Our preparations are going well ahead of the Paris Olympics. There is no pressure as such. We always try to give our best while representing India,” he added.

He went on to state that the team is putting in a lot of effort to improve their aerial gameplay. He also stated that he draws his inspiration from his father.

“Aeria shots are one of the important aspects of our gameplay. We practice them a lot during our practice sessions. My idol is my father. I've seen his growth from the bottom and he inspires me a lot,” he concluded.

Men In Blue has a lot of games lined up in the ongoing FIH Pro League. They are scheduled to play Australia (Feb 24), Ireland (Feb 25), Argentina (May 22), Belgium (May 24 and 25), Argentina, (May 26), Germany (June 1), Great Britain (June 2), Germany (June 8), and Great Britain (June 9).