Irish Equestrian Denis Lynch Emerges Victorious in the Longines Grand Prix

Erwin Castro FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 Dec 2019, 13:11 IST SHARE

Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final - Day 4

Longines Grand Prix, the world-famous show jumping and equestrian event, has another new champion rider. Ireland’s Denis Lynch emerged victorious in this week’s Longines Grand Prix in La Coruna, Spain.

The Irish showjumper has claimed the top spot in the 1,60m-high CSI5*-W LR Longines Grand Prix with his showjumping horse Rubens LS La Silla, which finished in 40.33 seconds in the show jumping event. The Irish rider, who pocketed the first prize of over €75,900, scores the only double clear in the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Spanish equestrian event saw a number of famous show jumping riders and horses. However, eleven of the 37 starters failed to complete the first round of the thrilling 1.60m competition and only four ridershave managed to progress to the final stage.

Lynch, who hasn’t scored at the five-star level since winning in Hong Kong early this year, started competing withfor his 13-year-old stallion Rubens LS La Silla towards the end of August. The Irish rider picked the ride on the HH Rebozo-sired stallion in late August after the stallion was acquired by Onyx Consulting Limited. Rubens LS La Silla has been previously campaigned in the North America events by Co Down’s Connor Swail.

Other show jumping riders on the podium

Dutch rider Marc Houtzager finished second with his partner Sterrehof’s Dante (Canturano), while Robert Whitaker and Catwalk IV (Colman) settled for third place. The Dutch rider has made a faster jump, which reportedly at 39.79 seconds, than Lynch but had a fence down.

Irish rider Guy Williams, along with his show jumping partner Rouge de Ravel (Ultimo van ter Moude) claimed the fourth place, while French equestrian Max Thirouin ended up in fifth with Utopie Villelongue (Mylord Carthago).

In addition to the 1,60m-high CSI5*-W LR Longines Grand Prix, La Coruna will also host the latest round of the Longines FEI World Cup series.

Dennis Lynch.

See also: Belmont Stakes winner Sir Winston returns to Fair Grounds