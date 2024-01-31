The next horse racing event in India will be played on Thursday, Feb. 1 in Calcutta. The event will consist of six races, with the first (The Goolagong Handicap) scheduled to commence at 1:45 pm IST.

The five other races in the Calcutta are The Grand Madame Handicap, The Cupid Handicap, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Cup, The Metropolitan, and The Punter's Delight Handicap.

The Calcutta Race will be hosted at the Kolkata Race Course in Hastings, Kolkata, which is also the largest racecourse in India.

Calcutta Races (Feb. 1)

Here is the complete list of races along with match timings in IST for the Calcutta Races:

1:45 PM - The Goolagong Handicap Rt 01-26 (1100 meters)

2:15 PM - The Grand Madame Handicap Rt 21-66 (2000 meters)

2:45 PM - The Cupid Handicap - Rt 01-46 (1400 meters)

3:15 PM - The Hong Kong Jockey Club Cup - 3-year-olds-only (1200 meters)

3:45 PM - The Metropolitan - Rt 95 & over (1200 meters)

4:15 PM - The Punter's Delight Handicap - Rt 01-46 - Whips not allowed (1200 meters)

When is the next horse racing event in India after the Calcutta Races?

The Bangalore Races will take place on Friday, Feb. 2 at the Bangalore Turf Club and Race Course. It consists of seven races and will commence at 2:00 pm IST.

2:00 PM - The Vani Vilasa Sagara Plate

2:30 PM - The Kadambi Falls Plate, Div II

3:00 PM - The February Stakes

3:35 PM - The Dr. T. Thimmaiah Memorial Cup

4:10 PM - The Stayers' Trial Stakes

4:45 PM - The C V Prasad Rao Million

5:20 PM - The Kadambi Falls Plate, Div I

