FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

FC Goa host Jamshedpur FC in their next encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Both teams failed to win their opening games against Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal respectively.

Mumbai City FC blanked FC Goa 3-0 in the opening fixture of the Gaurs. Former FC Goa striker Igor Angulo scored twice while Ygor Catatau scored the third. Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw with SC East Bengal with Peter Hartley scoring the sole goal.

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa have played each other on eight occasions in the past four seasons. FC Goa have emerged out victors five teams against Jamshedpur FC, while the Red Miners have won twice against the Gaurs. Only a single game between the two teams ended up as a draw.

Matches played: 8

FC Goa wins: 5

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

Draws: 1

FC Goa form: W-W-W-W-D (Latest on the right)

Jamshedpur FC form: D

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

FC Goa

FC Goa continue to miss Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang and Muhammad Nemil due to injuries from pre-season.

Jamshedpur FC

Jordan Murray has a groin injury while Greg Stewart also has thigh concerns. The two players are not expected to start but may get a few minutes under their belt in the second-half.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Winning mentality: ✅

Target: 3️⃣ points



Owen Coyle's army will be pushing hard to score their 1st win of the season as they battle the Gaurs tonight.



Tune in to Star Sports & Hotstar to catch the live action!



#JamKeKhelo #FCGJFC 🚨MATCHDAY ALERT🚨Winning mentality: ✅Target: 3️⃣ pointsOwen Coyle's army will be pushing hard to score their 1st win of the season as they battle the Gaurs tonight.Tune in to Star Sports & Hotstar to catch the live action! 🚨MATCHDAY ALERT🚨Winning mentality: ✅Target: 3️⃣ pointsOwen Coyle's army will be pushing hard to score their 1st win of the season as they battle the Gaurs tonight. Tune in to Star Sports & Hotstar to catch the live action!#JamKeKhelo #FCGJFC https://t.co/QfB6URfOIX

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted Line-ups

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Saviour Gama, Airam Cabrera.

Jamshedpur FC (4-3-3): TP Rehenesh(GK) , Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Seminlen Doungel, Boris Singh Thangjam, Nerijus Valskis.

Catch the latest ISL live scores here.

Jamshedpur FC have beaten FC Goa on two occasions in the past. (Image: ISL)

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

FC Goa looked out of touch in the first game against Mumbai City FC and require a lot of groundwork before facing Jamshedpur FC. The Red Miners were decent against SC East Bengal but were complacent in front of goal.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: FC Goa 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy