Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith is not happy about the Ottawa Senators' performance in their win against the Montreal Canadiens.

He lambasted his team for being sloppy in the third period, but the team showed resilience and came up with a win on Tuesday (January 31).

Ottawa Senators @Senators "We're having fun and starting to score some goals. Guys are having fun coming to the rink, it's amazing what can happen."



D.J. Smith on the resilience of the team hitting eight wins in January "We're having fun and starting to score some goals. Guys are having fun coming to the rink, it's amazing what can happen."D.J. Smith on the resilience of the team hitting eight wins in January https://t.co/79l4ahrn7H

"obviously third period was pretty slopy by us," said Smith. "Not gonna remember this in three or four days. We found a way to win. Lotta good efforts. Obviously our powerplay gets us a couple."

The Senators have won eight games in January, matching their record from December. When asked about their impressive run in January, Smith said that the players are having fun, which has allowed them to play more offensively and score more goals. He said:

"We're having fun and starting to score some goals. Guys are having fun coming to the rink; it's amazing what can happen."

Smith also lauded Tim Stutzle for his standout performance and for being a versatile player who can play in all situations. He said:

"Stutzle can play in all situations. He's played lots. I'm happy he can get this break and rejuvinate himself. He's dangerous every time on the ice."

The Senators coach was also asked about the rivalry between his team and the Candiens. Smith said that both teams have their fair share of injurries and players who are developing.

According to him, both teams have draft picks in the upcoming lottery and will look to pick young talents who can make them real contenders in the next few years.

"They're set up to be a good team for a long time. So are we. I'm excited for young players of both teams to be real contenders in the next 4-5 years."

Ottawa Senators thwart Montreal Canadiens in thriller

The Ottawa Senators won 5-4 against the Montreal Canadiens, with a late goal from captain Brady Tkachuk extending their winning streak to four games.

Tim Stutzle scored two goals and made as many assists, while Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux added their names to the goal sheet too.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the NHL Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference with a 20-27-4 record. Goals from Rafeal Harvey-Pinard, Kirby Dach and Mike Hoffman gave the Canadiens some hope for a tie, but Tkachuk and the Senators thwarted them.

Poll : 0 votes