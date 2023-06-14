Create

"Warrior AF" - Matthew Tkachuk played Game 4 of Stanley Cup Finals with a broken sternum, fans laud his dedication

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jun 14, 2023 06:00 GMT
Matthew Tkachuk played Game 4 of the Stanley Cup with a broken sternum.
Winger Matthew Tkachuk, the alternate captain of the Florida Panthers, played Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights with a broken sternum.

That left NHL fans on Twitter in awe of his resilience and dedication.

Matthew Tkachuk played Game 4 of the #StanleyCup Final with a broken sternum. https://t.co/3r3uGfVLja

One fan remarked:

"The fact Matthew Tkachuk played Game 4 with a broken sternum speaks volumes. Hate him or love him, you have to respect his compete and the good old toughness (Something there isn't enough of in the NHL anymore)."
The fact Matthew Tkachuk played game 4 with a broken Sternum speaks volumes. Hate him or love him you have to respect his compete and the good old toughness (Something there isn't enough of in the NHL anymore). #NHL #MatthewTkachuk #BrokenSternum #GoodOldHockey

This tweet captures the admiration many fans hold for Tkachuk's commitment to the game.

Another fan expressed heartfelt appreciation for both Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers, recognizing their valiant efforts throughout the series:

"Florida Panthers, well-fought series and magical run. From a Vegas-born Vegas fan to Florida, your turn will be soon. To Matthew Tkachuk, so happy to see you with a team that deserves you. Just to play in the finals is a dream you have as a kid playing hockey and a dream come true."
@FlaPanthers well fought series and magical run. From a Vegas born Vegas fan to Florida your turn will be soon. To Matthew Tkachuk so happy to see you with a team that deserves you. Just to play in the finals is a dream you have as a kid playing hockey and a dream come true.

This fan not only recognized Tkachuk's bravery but also acknowledged the significance of reaching the Stanley Cup Final, highlighting the dreams and aspirations of young hockey players.

The display of Tkachuk's unwavering determination did not go unnoticed, with one fan describing it:

"Matthew Tkachuk playing with a broken sternum is absolutely psychotic. What a warrior."

Here are some of the other top Twitter reactions:

Matthew Tkachuk playing with a broken sternum is absolutely psychotic. What a warrior.
@Sportsnet Warrior af
@BR_OpenIce Neymar getting injured before Germany in 2014 vibes
@BR_OpenIce Tkachuk is a beauty. Definitely earned my respect for his performance during these playoffs
It's fucking crazy to me that Tkachuk was playing with a broken sternum because when my grandma had open heart surgery, the doctor said that the reason why recovery takes so long (up to a year) is because they have to break the sternum to access the heart 😭 prayers for Matthew!
now sure how in the world matthew tkachuk (unable to sit up or dress on his own) was allowed to play in game 4. like how did NO ONE veto this
@Sportsnet Yah I figured he was NOT faking that one handed stuff.That's dedication/determination....
@Sportsnet In other sports, he would look at retiremwnt... but in NHL,game off and ready for game 6 (no longer necessary now)
@TSN_Sports Def would have changed the outcome …sad

The above fan reactions on Twitter reflect the widespread appreciation for Tkachuk's willingness to put his body on the line for the love of the game and his team.

While injuries can sideline players for extended periods, Tkachuk's decision to battle through the pain is a big deal. Unfortunately, the Panthers lost the game 3-2.

More on Matthew Tkachuk's injury

According to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami, Matthew Tkachuk sustained a broken sternum during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Despite attempting to play through injury, Tkachuk was unable to participate in Game 5, the season-ending loss (9-3) for the Florida Panthers.

It remains uncertain whether his injury will be completely healed by the time training camp begins in September. Tkachuk had an impressive playoff run, accumulating 24 points in 20 games, tying him for third place in postseason scoring in the league.

As the NHL community support Tkachuk and applauded his heroic effort, it's clear that his motivation was shooting through the roof. Tkachuk will look to continue his unwavering determination and warrior mentality in the next hockey season.

