5 finishes for the IMPACT Wrestling World Title Match at Slammiversary

Going into IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary, Sami Callihan has found himself the number one contender to Kenny Omega. Callihan, as sadistic and selfish as he is, has sent a pretty clear message to AEW stars since this partnership began. Namely, enter at your own risk.

With Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers running roughshod over IMPACT Wrestling, Callihan finally decided to take matters into his own hands. He'd been screwed out of title opportunities, and was even fired by former IMPACT EVP Don Callis. Omega has done everything he could to avoid him, but it's all been in vain.

On July 17th, Sami Callihan will challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Title, and he's vowed to make that night hell for The Best Bout Machine. We've seen how Omega operates over the past seven months, and IMPACT fans understand how crafty and sadistic Callihan is. It's definitely going to be a clash of styles, but if the fight is a dirty one, expect the latter to come out on top.

Today we'll take a look at possible endings for the IMPACT World Title match at Slammiversary.

#5 Moose interferes to set up a three-way for the IMPACT Wrestling World Title

Moose has made it very clear he's not finished with Kenny Omega. The self-proclaimed Mr. IMPACT Wrestling was screwed out of the world title match at Against All Odds thanks to The Young Bucks. He was trying to get another match against Omega at Slammiversary before he found himself facing off against Chris Sabin.

On July 17th, Sabin will look to get some revenge against Moose, who injured the former and his tag partner James Storm earlier this year. However, whether Moose wins or not is inconsequential. Sabin isn't his target, Omega is.

Well, specifically, the IMPACT World Title is. Knowing that, he has two options. He could cost Kenny Omega the gold, or he could cost Sami Callihan the title. Considering Moose believes he's the God of Wrestling, that ego won't let him give the latter an easy win.

Moose will more than likely cut Callihan down to make sure the next time he challenges for the IMPACT World Title, he'll also be getting a rematch against Omega.

