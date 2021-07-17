5 last minute predictions for IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

We're less than 24 hours away from the 17th edition of IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary event. Just like last year, the pay-per-view will emanate from Skyway Studios.

However, it will be a different vibe this year as the event welcomes back fans for the first time since the pandemic.

Slammiversary events are best known for producing shocking elements. Over the years, the company has stunned everyone with unpredictable outcomes and special appearances from stars from a bygone era or other promotions.

This year's event will feature a total of eight matches, out of which two bouts have a mystery opponent, which will be revealed during the match itself.

It remains to be seen what the company has in store on its sleeves.

That said, let's take a look at five last-minute predictions for this year's Slammiversary event.

#5 Chelsea Green turns out to be Matt Cardona's mystery partner at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

Will the IT couple wrestle together?

This year's Slammiversary event will have a mixed-tag team match featuring the duo of Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood up against Matt Cardona and his mystery opponent.

The match was a last-minute addition announced by IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore on this week's episode. It all kickstarted during a segment involving Brian Myers, Sam Beale, Jake Something, and Matt Cardona.

Both teams started a mini-brawl in the ring, with the babyface duo getting the upper hand. IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona was looking to finish Brian Myers with his signature maneuver, but Tenille Dashwood hit a low blow to Cardona, leaving him in unimaginable pain.

The company added immense hype with only a single segment. Tenille Dashwood's involvement may sound weird to most fans out there. But not many people are aware of the ex-relationship between Tenille Dashwood and Matt Cardona.

Considering their history, IMPACT wrestling could swerve fans by having Matt Cardona's fiancee, Chelsea Green, as his mystery opponent.

The company knew that this feud doesn't require any build-up because the story writes itself.

Green recently became a free agent, and the whole point of this match could be all about introducing Green's old "Hot Mess" gimmick to the IMPACT Wrestling universe again.

Green must be eyeing vengeance on behalf of her boyfriend. Imagine the pop she would get when she lays hands on Tenille Dashwood.

