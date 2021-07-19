5 more NJPW stars we'd love to see in IMPACT Wrestling

The 'Forbidden Door' was well and truly kicked open at Slammiversary when New Japan Pro Wrestling's Jay White appeared after the main event to confront AEW's Kenny Omega inside an IMPACT Wrestling ring.

White isn't the first NJPW star to appear on IMPACT Wrestling recently. The tag team FinJuice appeared and also won the IMPACT Tag Team Titles, and Satoshi Kojima made an appearance too.

Switchblade Jay White is in IMPACT! Wow! pic.twitter.com/Hrq6UtK0Wm — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) July 18, 2021

With Bound For Glorly on its way and the promise of more inter-promotional appearances, more NJPW Wrestlers will appear at IMPACT.

Here are five New Japan Pro Wrestling stars we'd love to see appear for IMPACT Wrestling.

#5. Will Ospreay would be sensational in IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division

Wow.



Will Ospreay became the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after taking down Kota Ibushi at NJPW Sakura Genesis pic.twitter.com/phvPHTR6pf — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 4, 2021

Will Ospreay is currently in New Japan Pro Wrestling and recently relinquished the IGWP World Heavyweight Title due to injury. It's not known when he will return.

But when he does, Ospreay should spend time in IMPACT Wrestling because he would be a natural fit for the promotion's X-Division despite being a heavyweight.

Ospreay, nicknamed the Aerial Assassin, is one of professional wrestling's best high-flyers. He would put on some spectacles in the X-Division and it's hard to predict how much he will delight the audience in an Ultimate X match.

