Against All Odds: 5 possible finishes for the IMPACT World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Moose

We are less than a few hours away from IMPACT Wrestling's special event, Against All Odds. With eight matches confirmed for the show, fans will be in for a treat this Saturday.

One of the most intriguing matches heading into the show is Kenny Omega defending his IMPACT World Championship against Moose.

On April 25th, Kenny Omega defeated then IMPACT world champion Rich Swann to take away the promotion's top title.

Since then, the company has been languishing as their world championship has been held by someone from another promotion. However, IMPACT Wrestling was able to crown Moose as the #1 contender at Under Siege last month.

The company has done a decent job in building this feud without having major physicality during the storyline. IMPACT Wrestling may have been planning to insert Sami Callihan into the mix, but stuck to their original main event.

The bout is expected to be a hard-hitting contest between two of the best athletes in the business. Moreover, the match will take place at Daily's Place, the home of AEW during the pandemic era.

There are a few different ways that the IMPACT World Championship match could end. A couple of serves will make this an even more interesting bout.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five possible finishes for the IMPACT World Championship match at Against All Odds.

#5 Don Callis plays dirty tactics to make sure Kenny Omega retains his IMPACT world title

Kenny Omega and Don Callis

Going by the current trend, former IMPACT Wrestling employee Don Callis could play a huge role in the finish of the main event at Against All Odds.

The Invisible Hand was the reason why Kenny Omega became the champion in the first place. Even at the Double or Nothing event, Omega would have lost the title if it wasn't for Callis' heelish tactics.

There will be a moment in the match where Moose will be about to pin The Cleaner. The former IMPACT Wrestling Executive could once again drag the referee out of the ring to save Kenny Omega from taking the pinfall.

Moose's sudden temper against Don Callis could create an opportunity for Kenny Omega to snatch away victory from The Wrestling God.

