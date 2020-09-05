It was indeed Super Tuesday for wrestling fans this week, as they witnessed two impressive shows, both featuring a world title match as their main event. While the NXT Title match failed to determine the champion, that wasn't the case with IMPACT Wrestling, as this week's episode saw Eric Young come out as the IMPACT World Champion.

While the finish saw Young using a distraction to his advantage, the title change was quite shocking, given that IMPACT Wrestling was coming off a very successful two-week event in Emergence and is heading towards Bound For Glory. So why exactly did IMPACT book Young to win the World title?

Here, we look at five possible reasons why Eric Young beat Eddie Edwards to win the IMPACT World Championship

#1 To grow IMPACT Wrestling's audience

Young gained a lot of popularity due to his NXT Tenure

IMPACT Wrestling has seen a rise in its popularity recently due to years of hard work along with the company's tease of bringing in ex-WWE stars for their Slammiversary pay-per-view garnering interest from non-IMPACT fans as well. There has been no looking back since then, with the company booking intriguing storylines and making perfect use of all former WWE stars to introduce the new audience to the IMPACT roster. As a result, the fans who decided to tune in to find out which ex-WWE stars showed up on IMPACT chose to continue to follow the product.

While Eric Young didn't have a great showing on the main roster of WWE, he was still able to become more popular than ever before due to WWE's reach. IMPACT was able to rectify the errors in Young's presentation by booking him as a force to be reckoned with, and his World Championship win would have made even more non-IMPACT fans curious about the product.

While this is not a knock on Eddie Edwards, who has been one of the cornerstones of IMPACT Wrestling, Eric Young was the more popular star in this case, and giving him the World title allows IMPACT to broaden their fanbase.