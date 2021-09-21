5 things we learned from IMPACT Wrestling star Rich Swann's Sportskeeda interview

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann has experienced arguably the greatest twelve months of his professional wrestling career.

After recovering from a career-threatening leg injury, Swann was involved in a captivating rivalry with Eric Young, leading to the 30-year-old winning his first IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory.

Swann was also involved in historic matches such as an IMPACT World Championship unification match against Moose and a Title vs Title match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta recently interviewed former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann.

A variety of topics were discussed in the interview, including why fans should subscribe to IMPACT Plus, the upcoming Bound For Glory event, the Forbidden Door and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from IMPACT Wrestling star Rich Swann's Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Rich Swann shares his opinion on current IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage

AEW star Christian Cage has had one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent history in 2021.

After returning in the WWE 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, Cage shocked the wrestling world when he signed with All Elite Wrestling in March.

Cage's incredible comeback continued when he defeated Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship on the debut edition of AEW Rampage last month. This has led to a return to IMPACT Wrestling, where the former WWE Superstar was once a World Champion earlier in his career.

When asked on his thoughts about the current IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann praised Christian Cage for his drive and determination to continue to prove himself as one of the best:

"You know, i think Christian Cage has always been great. This isn't the first time he's come to IMPACT. Of course, everybody knows, years ago he left the other place to come and prove to the world that he was World Championship worthy. And, he's done it again. He's got himself in amazing shape, he's not just somebody that's coming in just to get the spotlight, he's somebody that's coming in and ready to go."

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam