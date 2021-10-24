Bound For Glory 2021 Results: 3 Former WWE stars win titles, Released superstar doesn't make debut

Jordynne Grace won the six-person intergender match for the inaugural Impact Digital Media Championship on the Bound For Glory kickoff show. In the process, she became the first Triple Crown Knockout in Impact Wrestling history.

All in all, it was another great edition of Bound For Glory, capped off with an entertaining main event. How fans will react to the post-main event scene is yet to be seen, but the event was an overall success, with the direction following the pay-per-view possibly drawing a lot of attention.

Here's what went down at Bound For Glory 2021:

Decay (Rosemary and Havok) (c) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) - Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship at Bound For Glory

The crowd at Bound For Glory was ready for The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, who introduced themselves.

They did their "superhero" pose from WWE, with a different name. It wasn't a long intro for them, as the Tag Team Champions Decay came out next.

Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay worked together against Rosemary, with the former starting things. Rosemary gained momentum early on and tagged in Havok. IInspiration's teamwork allowed them to gain the advantage, but Havok's size neutralized it quickly.

The IInspiration took advantage when Rosemary was in the ring. Once Havok entered the mix, she decimated Cassie Lee, but the latter escaped and threw out Rosemary before attacking Havok.

Both McKay and Lee took Havok out at ringside while Rosemary came back. She got Jessie McKay into the ring, and with Havok out, the opponents took advantage and double-teamed her.

The finish saw IInspiration pin Rosemary to capture the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles on their debut at Bound For Glory.

Result: The IInspiration def. Decay to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Grade: C

Edited by Angana Roy