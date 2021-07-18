Chelsea Green sends a heartfelt message after returning to IMPACT Wrestling 

At IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021, Chelsea Green showed up as her fiance, Matt Cardona's partner, for a mixed tag team match against Tenille Dashwood and Brian Myers.

Days before the show, there was rampant speculation regarding who could appear as Cardona's partner. Given the nature of the feud, as it pitted him against his ex-girlfriend, Tenille Dashwood, many fans predicted the only logical option would be Chelsea Green.

While thoroughly predictable, Green still received a warm welcome from fans, who were more than happy to see her return to her home promotion. The ensuing match was fun, with Green and Cardona expectedly coming up on top. Moments after the match ended, Chelsea Green tweeted that she's back home.

"Baby, I’m hommmmme," tweeted Chelsea Green.

Before joining WWE in 2018, Green was a highly-regarded talent in IMPACT Wrestling, having won the Knockouts Championship on one occasion. Her "Hot Mess" gimmick was also a hit among fans, earning Green praise for her character work.

What's next for Chelsea Green in IMPACT Wrestling?

IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts division is arguably the strongest in the world, consisting of some of the best female talents in the world. Chelsea Green's addition has further bolstered the division with star power and could pave the way for some exciting matches in the future.

While a feud with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo could be money, another with fellow returnee Mickie James could be an intriguing clash of two eras. Whatever the case, Green is sure to become an integral part of IMPACT Wrestling in the coming weeks and months.

Were you impressed with Chelsea Green's performance at Slammiversary 2021? Do you think she should become a mainstay in IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das