One of the people who originally helped put TNA Wrestling on the map was Chris Sabin. Sabin was a part of the famed X-Division and also a major player in the tag-team division as part of the Motor City Machine Guns along with Alex Shelley. After leaving the promotion in 2014, Chris Sabin returned to IMPACT Wrestling last year, first working as a producer backstage before his in-ring return at Slammiversary 2019.

Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta recently had the chance to talk to Chris Sabin. Sabin is currently one-half of the IMPACT World Tag-Team Champions with Alex Shelley. The Motorcity Machine Guns won the titles earlier this year, defeating The North and ending their title reign at 380 days. Chris Sabin is also a former World Heavyweight Champion and an 8-time X-Division Champion.

Chris Sabin on his experience working with Kevin Nash

During the interview, we asked Chris Sabin about what it was like working with a pro wrestling legend like Kevin Nash and where it ranks in his career:

Q: Looking back, how was it working with a man like him and where does it rank among everything you’ve done in your career?

A: Well back then, when my feud with Kevin Nash was going on, I was still pretty young in the business. Still in my early 20s. For me, it was really cool because I was getting to work with Kevin Nash, who, not that long ago…I would come home from school and drop in wrestling tapes and I was watching Kevin Nash from the nWo and stuff. Just as a fan and being young, it was really cool for me because got to do a storyline with a guy I’d been watching as a kid.

Chris Sabin feuded with Kevin Nash back in 2006 when Nash was a part of Paparazzi Productions alongside Alex Shelley. The feud gave Chris Sabin a platform to show what he could do and he definitely delivered.

