"Better than any out there" - D'Lo Brown says IMPACT Wrestling has the best women's division in the world (Exclusive)

D'Lo Brown believes that IMPACT Wrestling has a superior women's division in the industry from top to bottom.

Women's wrestling has evolved tremendously in the United States. Today, female performers are treated on par with their male counterparts rather than being seen as just eye candy. Wrestling fans often debate which brand has the best women's division, with AEW, WWE's main roster, and IMPACT being brought up the most.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's John Scott in a recent interview, D'Lo Brown stated that the best female talents are in IMPACT Wrestling:

"From top to bottom, from Knockouts World Champ to even people we bring in to get looked at, the absolute talent level that we have in the Knockouts division is better than any out there. I mean you can put their names in a hat, pick two of them, they're gonna have a great match. But you can't do that anywhere else in the world with a women's division. So I think top to bottom, just talent describes everyone and that's what makes us far superior. And they all want to be the best and are willing to go out there and prove they're the best and help each other become the best. It's awesome." (08:00-08:46)

D'Lo Brown says IMPACT Wrestling gives its talent a platform to shine

IMPACT's Knockouts division is filled with talented stars such as Deonna Purrazzo, Tasha Steelz, Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay. Former Knockout Tessa Blanchard made history several years ago when she won the IMPACT World Championship.

According to D'Lo Brown, the promotion gives its female talent a platform on equal footing to show off what they can do in the ring.

"It works hand-in-hand. I mean, you can have all the talent in the world but if you don't give them the platform to show off that talent, they're just sitting in the back. And IMPACT has made it a strong point to give our ladies a platform on equal footing to show they can main event, to show they can hold men's championships, they can stand alone by themselves, have a standalone pay-per-view. So it's like you have to have both together for it to work the way it has with us." (09:05-09:33)

When asked to choose between the IMPACT Knockouts division and the men's division, which he'd rather have if he had a promotion, D'Lo Brown refused to pick, saying it's like choosing between two children.

Does IMPACT have the best women's division in pro wrestling? Let's discuss this in the comments section.

