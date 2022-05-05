Eddie Edwards has been a cornerstone for IMPACT Wrestling

For years, one man was so tied to IMPACT Wrestling that he was considered the face of the promotion. When the company was identified as Total Non-Stop Action, the man known as 'Mr. TNA' was The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

Today in IMPACT, the wrestler who could easily be called the face of the franchise is Eddie Edwards. If anyone has been a standard-bearer for the company, it's the man from Boston.

As Edwards' game has evolved, so has his look and ring style. Throughout all that time, he's continued to garner gold along the way.

Edwards, a former Ring of Honor World Champion, has won the IMPACT World Title on two occasions as well. He's essentially captured every belt possible in both promotions, having found success with Davey Richards and on his own.

In the past few years, Eddie Edwards has been involved in some of the most intense wars in IMPACT Wrestling

His battles with Sami Callihan are the stuff of legend and have nearly led to tragedy. One particular spot had The Death Machine placing Edwards' head on a chair and striking him with a baseball bat. The hit ricocheted, and it legitimately fractured his nose and bones in his face.

Edwards would recover and gain a measure of revenge on Callihan, earning the respect of the audience and critics for showing his guts. It was a career-threatening injury, and he bounced back to win his rivalry with The Draw.

During this time, Edwards' look and style began to shift. For years, he was known as a mostly technical wrestler, but he began carrying a kendo stick and working in a more hardcore fashion. He started to take on a lot of the traits of Tommy Dreamer, even tagging with the Hardcore Legend for a few bouts.

While the Edwards-Callihan battles have cooled down a bit, the animosity still exists between the two. It appears as if this thing will never be truly over.

He also engaged in a highly personal feud with Moose, which helped put the former football player in position to finally bust through and win his first world championship. His showdown with Edwards took him to that next level.

Eddie Edwards has always been that guy — someone who would always carry the banner and do anything to advance the brand. The Boston native is a sure-fire IMPACT Hall of Famer, and he doesn't have much left to prove. He's done it all and stayed with the company in dark times.

It's because of performers like Eddie Edwards that have allowed the company to survive when the chips have been down.

Some people are special in that way. Their loyalty knows no bounds, and that's a very rare trait in these times. Eddie Edwards is one of those guys. His loyalty is a credit not only to him but to IMPACT Wrestling as well.

