Eric Young on his Bound For Glory win rate; why he's at his "most masochistic"

IMPACT! Wrestling held their Press Pass Podcast on September 22nd. The special guests were the reigning IMPACT! Wrestling World Champion Eric Young and his challenger at Bound For Glory, Rich Swann.

At Slammiversay on July 18th, Swann and Eric Young participated in the five-man elimination match alongside Trey, Ace Austin and then-IMPACT! Champion Eddie Edwards. Swann would eliminate Young from the match. Afterwards, Young attacked Swann, re-injuring his knee.

On August 4th on IMPACT!, Swann was set to retire until Eric Young attacked him again. The two competitors will main event the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 24th, with the World Championship on the line.

Eric Young on his "impressive" Bound For Glory win percentage

Sportskeeda asked Eric Young how he would approach the match against Rich Swann, to which he responded:

"Yeah, 71% I feel with how many Bound For Glory's that I've worked at is a pretty impressive percentage, but the truth is, there are no numbers that can back where I'm at. The truth is, I was a very different person. I was a very different athlete. I was a different professional at that point in my career. I've got a chip on my shoulder. I've got something to prove, and I feel every week I'm showing the world what I'm capable of.

"Rich wants to believe that this is personal. It's never been personal for me. He's trying to make it that way, and if he wants to continue to make it that way, there's no problem. I will be at my most masochistic when it's personal. I will be a terror. I will be a very big problem for him or anyone else who gets in my way from what I want, and that's control, that's power, and control and power in the world of professional wrestling come with the world title."