Former WWE Superstar fires shots at AOP's new wrestling promotion

Former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo has criticised the team formerly known as Authors of Pain (AOP) and their new wrestling promotion. Purrazzo claims she will not be appearing at their postponed first event, which she is advertised for.

Purrazzo was signed by WWE in 2018 and was part of the company's first pandemic releases in April 2020. She has since won the Impact Knockouts Championship and even fought in a title-reunification match for the ROH Women's Championship against Mercedes Martinez on AEW Dynamite.

Meanwhile, AOP (now going by Legion of Pain) have founded a new promotion called Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES). The new company was set to organise its first event on June 4 from the Motorpoint arena in Nottingham, UK.

When the news broke that the event had been postponed to July 9, Purazzo had a less than ideal response, tweeting out:

"This entire process has been frustrating, to say the least. I WILL NOT be making it for the “postponed” July date. I hope to return to the UK under better circumstances soon"

Deonna Purrazzo was originally set to team up with Chelsea Green to take on Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne in a tag team match at the event.

The card for the first event of AOP's new promotion looks impressive

The card and wrestlers promoted for AOP's Wrestling Entertainment Series' first event is filled with some of the most well-known names in wrestling who are not signed to either WWE or AEW.

Prior to the event being postponed, Killer Cross was set to face Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto in WWE) and Jonah (formerly Bronson Reed) in a triple-threat match. The Legion of Pain would fight Blake and Maclin (aka The Forgotten Sons).

Dirty Dango (fka Fandango) was scheduled to go up against Levis Valenzuela Jr. (No Way Jose) while Lince Dorado faced Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley in WWE).

In the night's special attraction matches, Adam Scherr (former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman) was set to take on former UFC Heavyweight fighter Alistair Overeem. Meanwhile, Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) was to face C.J. Perry (Lana in WWE) for the promotion's Women's Championship.

With the show being postponed by over a month and most of these wrestlers having other bookings, it is left to be seen whether the promoted card will change or stay as it is.

