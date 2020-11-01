Last Sunday, it was reported that Heath had suffered an injury during the "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory. Over the past week, fans of Heath have been eagerly waiting for an official update.

He took to social media this week to give an official update on the status of his injury via Instagram. The diagnosis suggests that Heath suffered from a partially torn abductor muscle and a slight tear in his groin.

According to the update he provided, the former WWE Superstar suggested that he would not be requiring surgery, but just "lots of rice, ice, and physical therapy."

Heath didn't like his initial diagnosis

From the looks of it, the former 3MB member was not too pleased with the diagnosis he had received, stating:

"This is the moment I knew I was screwed. After two doctors telling me that my injury was a severe inguinal hernia, I made an appointment with a hernia specialist."

According to Wrestling Inc., Heath had entered the match in healthy condition, but later received the injury during the match. He had eliminated Acey Romero, only to turn around and receive a kick to the midsection from Brian Myers. The kick was considered by many as the primary cause of the injury.

Officially, Heath was set up to win the "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal. The premise of the match was that if Heath won, he would win himself a full-time contract. However, on the flip side, if he lost, Rhyno would be fired. Due to the unfortunate circumstances that led to his injury, IMPACT Wrestling decided to slate Rhyno as the winner of the match.

Heath is a beloved character and a fine wrestler in the business of sports entertainment. The prayers and well wishes of the wrestling community go out to him, hoping for his quick and successful recovery.